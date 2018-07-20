शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   fire breaks in building near sanjauli shimla himachal pradesh

शिमला में पेट्रोल पंप के पास घर में लगी आग, मची अफरातफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 20 Jul 2018 12:32 PM IST
fire breaks in building near sanjauli shimla himachal pradesh
राजधानी शिमला के संजौली में मेहता पेट्रोल पंप के पास स्थित एक भवन में आग लग गई। जिस भवन में आग लगी उसके साथ ही और भी कई घर हैं। लोगों ने आग की लपटें उठती देख फौरन फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दी।
सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग पर काबू पाया। हालांकि आग लगने के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। प्रशासन की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंच गई है। आग से हुए नुकसान का आकलन किया जा रहा है।

आग पर समय पर काबू न पाया जाता तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। इस भवन से कुछ ही दूरी पर पेट्रोल पंप है। फायर ब्रिगेड अधिकारी के अनुसार आग लगने के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है।
 

 
fire breaks in sanjauli builiding fire in shimla house

