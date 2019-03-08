शहर चुनें

किन्नौर में फिर भूकंप के झटके, दहशत में घरों से बाहर निकले लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 01:29 PM IST
earthquake tremors felt in kinnaur himachal
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल किन्नौर जिले में  एक बार फिर से भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 2.8 मापी गई है। भूकंप का केंद्र किन्नौर में जमीन के अंदर 10 किलोमीटर गहराई में था। भूकंप से किसी तरह के जानी नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है।
हालांकि, भूकंप के झटकों से लोगों में कुछ देर के लिए दहशत का माहौल रहा। लोग अपने घरों, दुकानों और कार्यालयों के बाहर निकल आए। बीते 22 फरवरी को भी किन्नौर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे। 

earthquake kinnaur earthquake tremors kinnaur kinnaur himachal
