शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   drug

दो लोगों से 2.08 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 10:03 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दो लोगों से 2.08 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद
विज्ञापन
शिमला। थाना छोटा शिमला और सदर थाने की पुलिस ने अलग-अलग मामलों में दो लोगों से 2.08 ग्राम चिट्टा पकड़ा है। पुलिस टीम ने इसमें दोनों को हिरासत में ले लिया है। पुलिस के मुताबिक थाना छोटा शिमला की टीम शाम आठ बजे के करीब नवबहार के पास पेट्रोलिंग कर रही थी। इस बीच एक व्यक्ति उन्हें देखने के बाद बचने का प्रयास करने लगा। पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर कांगल कुमारसैन के रहने वाले व्यक्ति को रोककर तलाशी ली गई। व्यक्ति से एक ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद हुआ है। वहीं थाना सदर के तहत पुलिस टीम देर शाम फागली के समीप पेट्रोलिंग पर थी। डाउनडेल के रहने वाला व्यक्ति पुलिस को देखते ही एक व्यक्ति अपनी जैकेट से चिट्टा फेंकता हुआ पाया गया। पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर व्यक्ति को पकड़ा। व्यक्ति से 1.08 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस ने दोनों व्यक्तियों को हिरासत में लेकर आगामी पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है।
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

bhajanpura murder
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक परिवार के पांच की हत्याः ऐसी थी शवों की हालत देख चाचा हुए बेहोश, माता-पिता का बुरा हाल

13 फरवरी 2020

सूर्य का कुंभ राशि में गोचर
Predictions

आज सूर्य करेगा इस राशि में प्रवेश, इन चार राशि वालों के सितारे होंगे बुलंद

13 फरवरी 2020

सूर्य ग्रह का कुंभ राशि में गोचर
Predictions

आज सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन इन राशि वालों को देगा मान-सम्मान

13 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
sun transit in aquarius
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: शनि की राशि में सूर्य, नौकरी और प्रतिष्ठा के मामले में किसे होगा लाभ

13 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
India News

Study: नौ दिनों तक इन चीजों पर जिंदा रह सकता है कोरोनावायरस, ये है खात्मे का तरीका

13 फरवरी 2020

Cricket News

एयरपोर्ट पर पहली नजर में ही दिल दे बैठीं थीं अंजलि, छह साल छोटे सचिन से हुईं थीं आंखें चार

13 फरवरी 2020

सचिन तेंदुलकर और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
सचिन तेंदुलकर
सचिन और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
सचिन और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

एयरपोर्ट पर पहली नजर में ही दिल दे बैठीं थीं अंजलि, छह साल छोटे सचिन से हुईं थीं आंखें चार

13 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
drug
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

असिस्टेंट के साथ माइकल क्लार्क
Cricket News

माइकल क्लार्क का पत्नी से तलाक, असिस्टेंट के साथ अफेयर के बाद वायरल हुईं थीं PHOTOS

13 फरवरी 2020

गर्मी का कहर
India News

44 शहर और 16 साल की रिसर्च: कड़ाके की ठंड के बाद अब भयंकर गर्मी के आसार

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
corona virus covid19
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन में 60 हजार से ज्यादा लोग चपेट में, दूसरे देशों की तरफ बढ़ रहा खतरा

13 फरवरी 2020

वड़ा पाव
Education

मुंबई का 'वड़ा पाव': 54 साल पहले इस शख्स ने की थी खोज, एक दृश्य से मिला था आइडिया

13 फरवरी 2020

शमी-हसीन जहां
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी पर हसीन जहां का एक और आरोप, खुद लड़ेंगी अपना केस

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मृत बेटी से दोबारा मिली मां
Bizarre News

विज्ञान का चमत्कार: चार साल पहले मर चुकी बेटी से दोबारा मिली मां, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा

13 फरवरी 2020

विश्व रेडियो दिवस
Education

World Radio Day: हिटलर के नरसंहार से निकली थी ऑल इंडिया रेडियो की ख्यात धुन

13 फरवरी 2020

Dipika Kakar, Rahul Roy and Juhi
Television

12 साल में 'बिग बॉस' को मिले 12 विजेता, जानें किन पांच विनर्स को मिले एक-एक करोड़ रुपये

13 फरवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषी विनय की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला, रुक सकती है फांसी!

13 फरवरी 2020

keep these things in mind for home loan and down payment
Personal Finance

होम लोन लेते वक्त इन बातों का रखेंगे ध्यान, तो EMI भरनी होगी आसान और कभी नहीं होंगे परेशान

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

14 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 14 फरवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

13 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल 3:02

Valentine's Day : कुछ खास है अरविंद केजरीवाल और सुनीता की लव स्टोरी, कई दिनों तक नहीं कर पाए प्रपोज

13 फरवरी 2020

ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया 1:08

कांग्रेस की हार पर ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया का बयान, कहा- पार्टी को बदलना होगा

13 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय हॉकी 1:16

भारतीय हॉकी टीम कप्तान मनप्रीत सिंह ने रचा इतिहास, बने साल 2019 के सर्वश्रेष्ठ हॉकी खिलाड़ी

13 फरवरी 2020

पुनिया 2:37

कांग्रेस नेता पीएल पुनिया ने गोडसे से की मोदी की तुलना

13 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

Girl died after car hits her, disordered mother broke her head
Himachal Pradesh

कार की टक्कर से बच्ची ने तोड़ा दम, बदहवास मां ने फोड़ लिया अपना सिर

हिमाचल के कांगड़ा जिले के घुग्घर के नजदीक एक दर्दनाक हादसे में कार की टक्कर से चार साल की बच्ची की मौत हो गई। बच्ची नर्सरी में पढ़ती थी और गुरुवार को छुट्टी के बाद अपनी मां के साथ घर जा रही थी।

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

दूसरी बार रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा पटवारी, इस काम के लिए मांगे थे तीन हजार

13 फरवरी 2020

आबकारी विभाग दफ्तर ऊना
Shimla

आबकारी विभाग के दफ्तर में विजिलेंस का छापा, दर्जनों फर्जी चालान पकड़े, रिकॉर्ड जब्त

13 फरवरी 2020

Car rolled off hill while learning driving, two including BSF jawan killed
Himachal Pradesh

ड्राइविंग सीखते समय पहाड़ी से लुढ़की कार, बीएसएफ जवान समेत दो की मौत

13 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह(फाइल फोटो)
Shimla

हाईकमान को दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी की हार पर सोचना चाहिए: वीरभद्र

13 फरवरी 2020

शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश भारद्वाज
Himachal Pradesh

स्कूलों में पढ़ाई ठप, सेवा विस्तार पर शिक्षा मंत्री से मिलेंगे एसएमसी शिक्षक

13 फरवरी 2020

नाहन डाइट में शिक्षा मंत्री
Himachal Pradesh

अचानक संस्थान की प्रार्थना सभा में पहुंच गए शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश भारद्वाज, स्टाफ में मचा हड़कंप

13 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

शॉट सर्किट से पशुशाला में लगी आग, महिला झुलसी, आईजीएमसी में उपचार के दौरान मौत

13 फरवरी 2020

fire
Shimla

नेशनल हाईवे पर चलती गाड़ी में भड़की आग, लाखों का नुकसान

13 फरवरी 2020

aggitation
Shimla

विवि में फीस बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ एसएफआई ने किया विरोध-प्रदर्शन

13 फरवरी 2020

Related

नेता प्रतिपक्ष मुकेश अग्निहोत्री
Himachal Pradesh

मुकेश ने सीएम के बयान पर किया पलटवार, बोले-मुख्यमंत्री जयराम की सोच संकीर्ण

13 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

विवादों में जनमंच कार्यक्रम, जनता को परोसे बासी खाने के भरे सैंपल

13 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

चरस सरगना को पकड़ने गई पुलिस की हिरासत से युवक फरार, तीन कर्मी निलंबित

13 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

जंगल में बंदूकों के साथ वन विभाग ने दबोचे दो शिकारी, मामला दर्ज

13 फरवरी 2020

विक्रमजीत सिंह डोगरा
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: एयर एशिया में पायलट बने चौपाल के विक्रमजीत सिंह

13 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

टेलीविजन केबल ठीक करने के लिए पेड़ पर चढ़ा शिक्षक, गिरने से मौत

13 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited