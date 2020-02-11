शहर चुनें

कार चोरी में नाबालिग पकड़े

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 11 Feb 2020 09:54 PM IST
गिरफ्तार आरोपी तीन दिन की रिमांड पर भेजा
शिमला। शहर से गाड़ियों के चोरी के मामलों में तीन युवकों को पकड़ा है। इनमें एक बालिग और दो नाबालिग बताए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक आठ फरवरी को एक मारुति कार नंबर एचपी 52-6061 सांगटी से चोरी हुई थी। नाके के दौरान यह गाड़ी दस फरवरी रात को बरामद कर ली गई। चोरी के आरोप में पुलिस ने राकेश कुमार (19) पुत्र रत्न सिंह निवासी संगडाह जिला सिरमौर और 16-16 साल के दो नाबालिगों को पकड़ा है। आरोपी राकेश कुमार के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर लिया है जबकि नाबालिगों को परिजनों के सपुर्द कर दिया है। आरोपी ने पूछताछ में एक अन्य गाड़ी एचआर 01जे -2111 फागली से चोरी करने की बात स्वीकार की है। इसके अलावा थाना सदर शिमला के लाल बाग से चोरी हुई गाड़ी एचपी -62 -3057 को भी बरामद कर लिया है। एसपी शिमला ओमापति जमवाल ने कहा कि आरोपी राकेश कुमार तीन दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर है आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है।
crime
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

Delhi Election 2020: प्रचंड जीत पर केजरीवाल ने कहा- दिल्लीवालों आई लव यू,पढ़िए किसने क्या कहा

11 फरवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZvIND: टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे जिम्मेदार, वरना नतीजा होता कुछ और 

11 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी की नई तारीख के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दी हरी झंडी

11 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया
Delhi NCR

आखिरकार जीते सिसोदिया, भाजपा प्रत्याशी को कांटे की टक्कर में हराया

11 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल ने मनाया पत्नी का जन्मदिन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की सत्ता हासिल करने के बाद केजरीवाल ने इस तरह मनाया पत्नी का जन्मदिन

11 फरवरी 2020

मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

'मेरा ट्वीट संभाल कर रखना' पर अब जमकर ट्रोल हो रहे हैं मनोज तिवारी

11 फरवरी 2020

मनीष सिसोदिया को पछाड़ बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं रविंद्र सिंह नेगी
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं रविंद्र सिंह नेगी, जो पटपड़गंज सीट से मनीष सिसोदिया को दे रहे कड़ी टक्कर

11 फरवरी 2020

मीम्स
Bollywood

#DelhiResults: रुझान आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर बनने लगे मीम्स, लोग इस तरह ले रहे मजे

11 फरवरी 2020

delhi election result
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election: रुझानों में बढ़त के बाद 'छोटे केजरीवाल' पहुंचे आप कार्यालय, जीता लोगों का दिल

11 फरवरी 2020

फ्रंट फुट नो बॉल
Cricket News

नो बॉल को लेकर ICC ने बनाया नया नियम, महिला टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में होगा इस्तेमाल

11 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

पुलिस कर्मी ने पार की अश्लीलता की हदें, शिकायत दर्ज, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

हिमाचल के ऊना पुलिस बटालियन में तैनात एक पुलिस कर्मी ने अश्लीलता की हदें पार कर डालीं। आरोप है कि उक्त पुलिस कर्मी महिला सहकर्मी से पिछले दो-तीन माह से अश्लील हरकतें कर तंग कर रहा था।

11 फरवरी 2020

बलदेव तोमर
Himachal Pradesh

शादी से लौटते समय शिलाई के पूर्व विधायक बलदेव तोमर के भाई पर हमला

11 फरवरी 2020

shimla
Shimla

शिमला को स्मार्ट बनाने के आठ नए प्रोजेक्टों को मंजूरी

11 फरवरी 2020

himachal congress and bjp statement over Delhi election results
Himachal Pradesh

दिल्ली चुनाव परिणामों पर कुलदीप राठौर और राजीव बिंदल ने ये कहा

11 फरवरी 2020

देवता के पुजारी से चरस की बड़ी खेप पकड़ी
Himachal Pradesh

कुल्लू में पौने 12 किलो चरस के साथ देवता का पुजारी गिरफ्तार

11 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में आयुर्वेदिक फार्मासिस्ट का संशोधित परिणाम घोषित

11 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

महिला का खाता हैक कर उड़ाए आठ लाख, शातिरों ने ऐसे दिया वारदात को अंजाम

11 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

हिमाचल में चार अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक और डीएसपी पदोन्नत

11 फरवरी 2020

Jan Manch program to be held in eight districts of Himachal, Minister will hear problems
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल के आठ जिलों में होंगे जनमंच कार्यक्रम, मंत्री सुनेंगे समस्याएं

11 फरवरी 2020

77 people including six children boarded the Rohtang Pass in a helicopter
Shimla

छह बच्चों समेत 77 लोगों ने हेलीकॉप्टर में आरपार किया रोहतांग दर्रा

11 फरवरी 2020

