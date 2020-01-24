शहर चुनें

घर लौट रहे दुकानदार से छीने 31 हजार

Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 09:48 PM IST
दुकान बंद कर घर लौट रहे
कारोबारी से छीने 31 हजार
शिमला। शहर के एक कारोबारी से देर शाम दो युवकों ने 31 हजार रुपये की नकदी छीन ली। वारदात वीरवार देर शाम करीब नौ बजे की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
पुलिस को दी शिकायत में लोअर बाजार में दुकान चलाने वाले कारोबारी श्याम किशोर का कहना है कि वह रात को दुकान बंद कर घर लौट रहा था। इसी बीच बस स्टैंड के पास दो युवकों ने उसका रास्ता रोक लिया। दोनों युवकों ने उसकी जेब में रखी 31 हजार रुपये की नकदी निकाल ली। साथ ही उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद आरोपी फरार हो गए। कारोबारी ने तुरंत इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी। कारोबारी के बताए अनुसार सदर पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को धर दबोच लिया। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है। आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।





मासूम बच्ची(फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

अचानक लापता हुई ढाई साल की मासूम बच्ची अस्पताल के सेप्टिक टैंक में गिरी, मौत

हिमाचल के ऊना जिले में नगर पंचायत दौलतपुर चौक के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र परिसर से शुक्रवार दोपहर बाद अचानक लापता हुई बच्ची अस्पताल के ही सेप्टिक टैंक में मिली, लेकिन टैंक से निकालने के कुछ देर बाद मासूम की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।

24 जनवरी 2020

aggitation
Shimla

पेयजल बिल पर कांग्रेस ने किया मेयर का घेराव

24 जनवरी 2020

Poltical
Shimla

जिला शिमला की कार्यकारिणी नहीं हो पाई घोषित

24 जनवरी 2020

road
Shimla

चकाचक होंगी शहर की सड़कें, नई लाइटें लगेंगी

24 जनवरी 2020

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव वॉ
Local Sports

धर्मशाला स्टेडियम पहुंचे स्टीव वॉ, महिला खिलाड़ियों के साथ खेला क्रिकेट

24 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

एचआरटीसी कर्मचारियों को सेवानिवृत्ति लाभ न देने पर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार

24 जनवरी 2020

हमीरपुर में डॉ. राजीव बिंदल
Himachal Pradesh

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के तौर पर समय का उतना उपयोग नहीं हुआ, जितना होना चाहिए: बिंदल

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

उद्योग मंत्रालय ने हरोली में टूल रूम के लिए मंजूर किए 17 करोड़

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

खाई में गिरा व्यक्ति, अस्पताल में नहीं मिला चिकित्सक, मौत

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

बेरोजगारों के पास नौकरी का मौका, निजी कंपनी भरेगी 150 पद

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

एचआरटीसी बस-बाइक की टक्कर, युवक की मौत

24 जनवरी 2020

स्कीइंग(फाइल फोटो)
Local Sports

मनाली के सोलंगनाला में इस दिन से शुरू होगा स्कीइंग का रोमांच, 250 स्कीयर्स पहुंचे

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

एससी और एसटी का पांच साल पुराना कर्ज माफ करेगी हिमाचल सरकार

23 जनवरी 2020

11 people airlifted from Saganam helipad in Lahaul, many people returned disappointed
Himachal Pradesh

लाहौल में सगनम हेलीपैड से 11 लोग किए एयरलिफ्ट, यहां उड़ान न होने से मायूस लौटे लोग

24 जनवरी 2020

हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार
Chamba

कुर्सी पर बैठने की जल्दी में महिला अधिकारी ने रात को खुलवा दिया बंद दफ्तर

23 जनवरी 2020

अभिनेता अजय देवगन के साथ डॉ. गंगाराम राजी
Himachal Pradesh

डॉ. गंगाराम को हिंदी साहित्य भूषण पुरस्कार, अजय देवगन को भेंट किया उपन्यास

24 जनवरी 2020

