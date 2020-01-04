शहर चुनें

आग में झुलसने से ढाई साल की मासूम की मौत

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 11:00 PM IST
आग में झुलसने से ढाई साल की मासूम की मौत
ड़ू में मासूम बच्ची की आग में झुलसने से मौत हुई है। घटना रोहड़ृ उपमंडल के तहसील अराहल की है। हादसे के समय बच्ची के परिजन घर के काम में व्यस्त थे और ढाई साल की नव्या रसोई में अकेली थी। कुछ देर बाद बच्ची के रोने की आवाज सुनकर उसकी मां रसोई में आई तो होश उड़ गए।
बच्ची चूल्हे में गिरी पड़ी थी। बच्ची आग में बुरी तरह से झुलस चुकी थी। इस बच परिजन बच्ची को गंभीर हालत में उपचार के लिए शिमला लेकर आए। इसी बीच बच्ची को उपचार दिया गया लेकिन उसकी मौत हो गई। दंपती की यह इकलौती संतान थी। मासूम बच्ची की मौत से परिजनों आहत हुए है। डीएसपी रोहड़ूू सुनील नेगी ने पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि बच्ची की जलने से मौत हुई है। गंभीर हालत में बच्ची को आईजीएमसी रेफर किया था, लेकिन वहां पर उसकी मौत हो गई।
