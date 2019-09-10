शहर चुनें

शादी का झांसा देकर युवती से दुष्कर्म, युवक पकड़ा

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 10:57 PM IST
शिमला। शहर में एक 20 साल की युवती से दुष्कर्म के मामले में पुलिस ने युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। आरोप है कि युवक ने शादी का झांसा देकर पहले तो दुष्कर्म किया इसके बाद उसे जान से मारने की धमकियां देने लगा। आरोपी युवक छोटा शिमला क्षेत्र का रहने वाला है। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने युवक के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्जकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में पीड़ित युवती ने बताया कि आरोपी युवक उसे शादी का वायदा कर उसके साथ गलत काम करता रहा। कुछ समय पहले युवक ने उससे शादी करने से इंकार कर दिया। अनबन होने के बाद युवक उसे जान से मारने की धमकियां भी देता रहा। इसके बाद युवती ने आपबीती अपनी बहन को बताई। शिकायत के आधार पर सदर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर युवक को हिरासत में ले लिया है। डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर प्रमोद शुक्ला ने बताया कि पुलिस हर पहलू पर जांच कर रही है।
