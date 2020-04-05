शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Corona's bad impact on Baddi's pharma industry

हिमाचल प्रदेशः बद्दी के फार्मा उद्योग पर कोरोना का बुरा असर, बढ़ गए दवाओं के दाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 06:35 AM IST
फार्मा उद्योग
फार्मा उद्योग - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हिमाचल प्रदेश में बद्दी के फार्मा उद्योग पर कोरोना का बुरा असर पड़ा है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार हिमाचल ड्रग्स मैन्युफैक्चरिंग एसोसिएशन के महासचिव मुनीश ठाकुर का कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण फार्मा उद्योग बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुआ है। 
ठाकुर ने बताया कि फार्मा उद्योग के लिए कच्चा माल चीन जैसे देशों से आयात किया जाता है। अब चूंकि चीन भी वायरस से बुरी तरह प्रभावित है इसलिए कच्चे माल की आपूर्ति बाधित हुई है। इस कारण दवाओं के दाम बढ़ गए हैं। 

यही नहीं घरेलू मोर्चे पर कच्चे माल की आपूर्ति भी 50 फीसदी तक कम हुई है क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के कारण सड़कों पर ट्रक नहीं चल रहे हैं। 
pharma industry in baddi corona effect costly medicine import from china lockdown in himachal

