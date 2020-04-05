हिमाचल प्रदेशः बद्दी के फार्मा उद्योग पर कोरोना का बुरा असर, बढ़ गए दवाओं के दाम

Baddi: Pharmaceutical industry has been badly hit due to #Coronavirus outbreak. Munish Thakur, General Secretary,Himachal Drugs Manufacturing Association says,"#COVID19 has badly hit the pharma industry.Raw materials for this industry are imported mostly from counties like China" pic.twitter.com/Nrx6vJ7k5a— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020
