Himachal: सीएम सुक्खू बोले-आपदा से 10 हजार करोड़ का नुकसान, प्रधानमंत्री से विशेष पैकेज मिलने की उम्मीद

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री सुखविंद्र सिंह सुक्खू ने कहा है कि यदि आने वाले दिनों में और बारिश नहीं हुई तो विभिन्न सेवाओं की बहाली के काम में तेजी आएगी। सेब, सब्जियों को समय पर मंडियों तक पहुंचाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। दिल्ली दौरे के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने एएनआई को बताया कि उनकी प्रधानमंत्री से मुलाकात हुई थी।
#WATCH | Delhi: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "If rains don't happen in the coming days then our work will speed up...I had a meeting with PM Modi and he listened to us carefully. He also gave instructions...We have declared a natural calamity in the state...We… pic.twitter.com/TF7drWarVm— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023
