 खेलते-खेलते तालाब में डूबा तीसरी कक्षा का बच्चा, मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरठीं (बिलासपुर) Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:26 AM IST
बरठीं क्षेत्र के तहत गांव कोटलु घटियां में एक सात के मासूम की तालाब में डूबने से मौत हो गई। तालाब घर के नजदीक ही बना था। परिजनों के अनुसार बच्चा खेलते-खेलते तालाब तक पहुंच गया। हालांकि लोगों ने 108 एंबुलेंस को भी सूचना दी, लेकिन एंबुलेंस के पहुंचने से पहले ही बच्चे की मौत हो चुकी थी।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम पंचायत कोटलु ब्राह्मणा के तहत कोटलु घटियां गांव का शौर्य शर्मा (7) पुत्र विषण दास शर्मा बरठीं के एक निजी स्कूल में तीसरी कक्षा में पढ़ता था। स्कूल से छुट्टी होने के बाद वह घर आकर खेल रहा था। इसी बीच वह खेलता-खेलता घर के नजदीक बने तालाब के पास पहुंच गया।

जहां पर उसका पांव फिसल गया और वह तालाब में गिर गया। किसी को भी यह पता नहीं चला कि वह तालाब में गिर गया है। जब काफी समय तक वह नहीं मिला तो घरवालों ने उसकी तलाश शुरू की। जब तालाब के पास पहुंचे तो शौर्य दिखा। घरवालों ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से उसे बाहर निकाला। इसके बाद 108 एंबुलेंस को सूचना दी गई। लेकिन तब तक शौर्य की मौत हो चुकी थी। शौर्य तीसरी कक्षा में पढ़ता था। 
