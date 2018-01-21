Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   jammu and kashmir cricket team beat delhi in one day league

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सामने टिक न पाए दिल्ली के खिलाड़ी, पांच विकेट से पराजित किया

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नादौन (हमीरपुर) Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 07:35 PM IST
jammu and kashmir cricket team beat delhi in one day league
मेंस क्रिकेट अंडर-23 वन डे लीग एंड नॉकआउट क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में जम्मू-कश्मीर के सामने दिल्ली के खिलाड़ी टिक नहीं पाए। नादौन के अटल बिहारी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम अमतर में आयोजित इस प्रतियोगिता में जम्मू-कश्मीर की टीम ने दिल्ली को हराकर पहला मैच जीत लिया है। 

जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के महासचिव अनिल भाटिया ने बताया कि रविवार को जेएंडके की टीम ने की ने टॉस जीतकर पहले फील्डिंग को चुना। दिल्ली की टीम ने निर्धारित 50 ओवरों में 6 विकेट के नुकसान पर 301 रन बनाए। 

दिल्ली की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हुए हितेन दलाल ने 80 रन, अनुज रावत 69, हिम्मत सिंह 71, प्रांशु विजय 29, जोंटी सिद्धू ने 23 रन बनाए। जेएंडके की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए रोहित शर्मा ने 3 विकेट, आबिद मुस्ताक ने दो विकेट, आकिब नबी ने 1 विकेट हासिल किया। 

जम्मू-कश्मीर की टीम की ओर से बल्लेबाजी करते हए अहमद उमर बांडे ने 83 रन, शुभम खजूरिया ने 37, शुभम सिंह पुंडीर ने 78, फैजिल रासिद 68 और पारस ने 11 रन बनाए। 

इस तरह जम्मू-कश्मीर की टीम ने 48.5 ओवरों में पांच विकेट के नुकसान पर 302 रन बनाकर 5 विकेट से पहली जीत अपने नाम हासिल की। दिल्ली की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए अहलावत, प्रांशु, शिवांक वशिष्ठ, सिमरजीत और हिम्मत सिंह ने क्रमश: एक-एक विकेट हासिल किया।
j&k cricket team under 23 one day league delhi cricket team

Spotlight

shah rukh khan on phir bhi dil hai hindustani 18 years
Bollywood

18 साल बाद उभरा शाहरुख का दर्द, खुद की फिल्म को वाहियात बता जताया दर्द

21 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan wanted fourth baby called akanksha
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में चौथी बार बाप बनना चाहते हैं शाहरुख, बच्चे के नाम का भी कर दिया खुलासा

21 जनवरी 2018

sharon stone was asked if she ever faced sexual harassment
Hollywood

यौन शोषण के सवाल पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, इंटरनेट पर 7 लाख लोगों ने देखा

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 hina khan back again toy pooh
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 11: हिना खान की जिंदगी में लौटा ये खास शख्स, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को भी होगी जलन

21 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हप्ता

21 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
Bollywood

दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

21 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde thanks salman khan for encouraging
Television

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर निकलते ही शिल्पा को आई सलमान की याद, खुलेआम कह दी दिल की बात

21 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards 2018 see full list
Bollywood

63वें फिल्म फेयर अवॉर्ड में इरफान और राजकुमार राव ने जीती बाजी, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited for engineer posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: बंगलूरू मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में नौकरी का सुनहरा अवसर, ऐसे करें आवेदन

21 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Board of Excise and Customs for post of Mechanic and other
Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: 8वीं और 10वीं पास के लिए नौकरी, सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ एक्साइज एंड कस्टम्स में निकली वैकेंसी

21 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

examination fee fee increase in jammu university
Jammu

जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के परीक्षा शुल्क में बढ़ोत्तरी

जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के परीक्षा शुल्क में बढ़ोत्तरी कर दी गई है। यह बढ़ा हुआ शुल्क आने वाली एक अप्रैल से लागू होगा। बीए/बीएससी/बीकाम/आनर्स सभी विषयों के रेगुलर छात्रों को 690, जबकि प्राइवेट छात्रों को 880 रुपये इस शुल्क के बतौर चुकाना होगा।

21 जनवरी 2018

entrance exam for admission in btech course in private college
Chandigarh

BTech में दाखिला चाहिए तो ये वाला एंट्रेंस एग्जाम दें, ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन

21 जनवरी 2018

du admissions : information bulletin will be student friendly
Delhi NCR

DU दाखिला : इंफॉर्मेशन बुलेटिन होगा स्टूडेंट फ्रैंडली 

21 जनवरी 2018

cluster university in Mandi himachal pradesh
Shimla

सौ दिनों के भीतर शुरू ‌होगा डेढ़ साल से लटका ये विवि

18 जनवरी 2018

himachal kickboxing team won nine medals at national level
Shimla

किक बॉक्सिंग में बजा हिमाचल की बेटियों के हुनर का डंका, जीते इतने पदक

19 जनवरी 2018

Two lakh students appears in himachal board exams
Shimla

बोर्ड की परीक्षा देंगे सवा दो लाख छात्र, छात्रों को रोल नंबर जारी

17 जनवरी 2018

teachers association election in government schools on may five in delhi
Delhi NCR

सरकारी स्कूलों के शिक्षक संघ का चुनाव 5 मई को 

20 जनवरी 2018

cbse's physical education of 12th class date is changed
Delhi NCR

CBSE : बारहवीं की फिजिकल एजुकेशन परीक्षा तिथि में बदलाव

18 जनवरी 2018

parents income being asked by schools in nursery admission in delhi
Delhi NCR

नर्सरी दाखिला: दस्तावेज जांच के नाम पर पूछ रहे अभिभावकों की कमाई

20 जनवरी 2018

cbse : school's to give feedback on board question paper
Delhi NCR

CBSE : बोर्ड परीक्षा प्रश्न पत्र के विषय में स्कूल देंगे फीडबैक

18 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

राजधानी में बेखौफ बदमाश, दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर महिला का कत्ल

यूपी में बदमाशों का कहर जारी है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को तो छोड़ ही दीजिए, राजधानी में भी लोग सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। शनिवार दोपहर बदमाशों ने लखनऊ में हार्डवेयर कारोबारी की पत्नी की दिनदहाड़े घर में घुस कर हत्या कर दी।

21 जनवरी 2018

these bollywood stars pledged to donate their organs after death special story 1:29

मरने के बाद भी जिंदा रहेंगे ये बॉलीवुड कलाकार, आप भी देखें, कैसे...

21 जनवरी 2018

WOMAN JASLEEN FROM KANPUR SHARE POST IN FACEBOOK AND SUICIDE IN GANGA BAIRAGE 1:15

आत्महत्या करने से पहले युवती ने फेसबुक पर अपलोड की VIDEO, देखिए

21 जनवरी 2018

TOP HEADLINES UP NEWS 21 JANURARY 2018 2:37

 आप के 20 MLA अयोग्य करार समेत शाम की 10 बड़ी खबरें

21 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE GETS A MAKEOVER FOR THE SONG GHOOMAR IN FILM PADMAVAT 1:11

‘पद्मावत’ के घूमर में दीपिका की कमर को बिना दोबारा शूट किए ऐसे छिपाया गया

21 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.