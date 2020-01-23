शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Air flight schedule issued for Lahaul, restoration of roads becomes a challenge

लाहौल के लिए हवाई उड़ानों का शेड्यूल जारी, सड़कों की बहाली का काम जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला/लाहौल Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 04:53 PM IST
तंजिन-कोमिक सड़क
तंजिन-कोमिक सड़क - फोटो : ani
हिमाचल के लाहौल-स्पीति में बर्फबारी से बड़ी संख्या में सड़कें बंद हैं। प्रशासन की ओर से इन सड़कों की बहाली का काम युद्ध स्तर पर किया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को समुद्र तल से 4580 मीटर से अधिक की ऊंचाई पर तंजिन-कोमिक सड़क में बर्फ हटाई गई। 
वहीं घाटी में फंसे मरीजों के लिए राहत की खबर है। प्रदेश सरकार की सिफारिश पर जीएडी ने गुरुवार को लाहौल के लिए तीन उड़ानों का शेड्यूल जारी किया है। पहली उड़ान भुंतर-स्तींगरी-भुंतर के बीच होगी।

जबकि दूसरी उड़ान भुंतर-बारिंग-चोखंग-भुंतर और तीसरी उड़ान भुंतर-जिस्पा-भुंतर के लिए होगी। उड़ानों से लाहौल से रेफर किए गए मरीजों को कुल्लू के लिए एयर लिफ्ट किया जाएगा। 
lahul spiti air flight schedule snow clearing lahul roads restoration
