Actress Kangana Ranaut remembers childhood Lohri, shared photos

अभिनेत्री कंगना ने याद की बचपन की लोहड़ी, तस्वीरें कीं शेयर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, सरकाघाट (मंडी) Updated Wed, 13 Jan 2021 07:38 PM IST
अभिनेत्री कंगना ने याद की बचपन की लोहड़ी।
अभिनेत्री कंगना ने याद की बचपन की लोहड़ी। - फोटो : Twitter @KanganaTeam

ख़बर सुनें
लोहड़ी पर्व को याद करते हुए बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत ने कहा कि हिमाचल प्रदेश में लोहड़ी मजेदार पर्व है। उन्होंने बचपन की कुछ तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया में शेयर की हैं। इन तस्वीरों में वह बच्चों के साथ दिखाई दे रही हैं।
इन तस्वीरों की जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने लिखा है कि बचपन में वह पड़ोस के बच्चों के साथ टोलियों में लोहड़ी मांगने के लिए जाती थी। घरों में जाकर लोहड़ी मांगते थे। इस दौरान बच्चों के साथ वह खूब मस्ती करतीं थी। लोग बच्चों को बड़े चाव के साथ पैसे और मिठाई देते थे। उन्होंने लिखा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चे शहरी क्षेत्र के बच्चों से कहीं अधिक मजे लोहड़ी पर लेते हैं। 


