टूरिस्टों से भरी गाड़ी 103 टनल के पास स्किड, चालक घायल

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 10:12 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सैलानियों को लेकर जा रहा था चंडीगढ़, हादसे में सभी चारों पर्यटक सुरक्षित
शिमला। पर्यटकों को लेकर शिमला से चंडीगढ़ जा रही एक गाड़ी 103 टनल के पास बर्फ पर स्किड हो गई। गाड़ी सीधे रेलवे ट्रैक पर जा गिरी। घटना में गाड़ी चालक को सिर पर गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से चालक को इलाज के लिए आईजीएमसी पहुंचाया गया। यहां न्यूरो सर्जरी विभाग के चिकित्सक मरीज का उपचार कर रहे हैं।
पुलिस के मुताबिक घटना देररात साढ़े बारह बजे के बीच की है। कांगू (सुंदरनगर) का रहने वाला नरेश शिमला में टैक्सी का कार्य करता है। देर रात वह एक होटल से चार पर्यटकों को चंडीगढ़ छोड़ने जा रहा था। इस बीच जैसे ही वह 103 टनल के पास पहुंचा तो बर्फ पर अचानक गाड़ी स्किड हो गई और रेलवे ट्रैक पर जा गिरी। इसके बाद 108 को सूचना दी गई। घायल को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक चालक के सिर पर चोट आई है। चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि उसे ब्रेन हैमरेज हुआ है। डॉक्टरों ने उसे न्यूरो सर्जरी विभाग में दाखिल कर उपचार देना शुरू कर दिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि चारों पर्यटकों को गंभीर चोटें नहीं आई हैं।
accident
