आईजीएमसी स्वाइन फ्लू

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 10:26 PM IST
स्पेशल वार्ड में दाखिल महिला को स्वाइन फ्लू
शिमला। आईजीएमसी में शुक्रवार को स्वाइन फ्लू का एक मामला पॉजिटिव आया। अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. जनकराज ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। अर्की की रहने वाली ममता (42) को अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया था। इन्हें सर्जिकल स्पेशल वार्ड में डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में रखा था। शुक्रवार को टेस्ट के लिए नौ सैंपल में महिला का सैंपल भी भेजा था। देर शाम आई महिला की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। यह पहली मर्तबा है कि इस सीजन में स्वाइन फ्लू का एक ही मामला पॉजिटिव आया। अस्पताल में रोजाना पांच से सात मरीजों के सैंपल पॉजिटिव पाए जाते रहे हैं।

Cricket News

Bollywood

Cricket News

himachal bjp president satpal satti statement over ashraya sharma election issue
Shimla

आश्रय के चुनाव लड़ने के एलान पर सत्ती की दो टूक, दिया ये बयान

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री पंडित सुखराम के पोते आश्रय शर्मा के लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने के एलान पर भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सतपाल सिंह सत्ती ने कहा है कि कुछ लोग गलतफहमी पाल लेते हैं।

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Nitin Gadkari kangra himachal tour on 24 february
Shimla

इस दिन कांगड़ा दौरे पर आएंगे नितिन गडकरी

22 फरवरी 2019

रेल की खबर
Shimla

रेल की खबर

22 फरवरी 2019

32 Tehsildars Transferred on the instructions of Election Commission in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर 32 तहसीलदारों के तबादले

22 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम, चिट्टा पकड़ा
Shimla

क्राइम, चिट्टा पकड़ा

22 फरवरी 2019

केएनएच
Shimla

केएनएच

22 फरवरी 2019

किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट
Shimla

किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट

22 फरवरी 2019

प्रशासन की स्कूलों से बैठक
Shimla

प्रशासन की स्कूलों से बैठक

22 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव आयोग
Shimla

चुनाव आयोग

22 फरवरी 2019

The engine of the train going from Jwalamukhi to Pathankot derailed in himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल: पटरी से उतरा कांगड़ा रेल का इंजन, यात्रियों में दहशत

22 फरवरी 2019

हिमाचल में बारिश और बर्फबारी ने मचाया कहर, अभी है फिलहाल ये हालात

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी से दूसरे दिन भी जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त रहा। कुल्लू, लाहौल, किन्नौर, शिमला, मंडी और चंबा में बर्फबारी और अन्य इलाकों में बारिश के चलते हालात खराब हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश में मौसम की पूरी जानकारी देखिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

22 फरवरी 2019

बर्फ 0:43

चीन सीमा पर हिमस्खलन में दबे सेना के 5 जवान, एक शहीद

21 फरवरी 2019

बर्फीला तूफान 0:57

बर्फीले तूफान ने मचाई यहां तबाही, हिल गए कई इलाके

8 फरवरी 2019

बर्फबारी 1:18

हो रही थी भारी बर्फबारी, प्रसव पीड़ा से कराहती महिला के साथ हुआ ये

8 फरवरी 2019

अपराजिता 2:34

हिमाचल प्रदेश में निकाली गईं अपराजिता जागरूकता रैली,8 हजार महिलाओं ने लिया हिस्सा

1 फरवरी 2019

Related

रामपुर कॉलेज में शिक्षकों की कमी से विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई हो रही प्रभावित
Rampur Bushahar

रामपुर कॉलेज में शिक्षकों की कमी से विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई हो रही प्रभावित

22 फरवरी 2019

रामपुर एनएच पांच पर पहाड़ी से गिरी चट्टानें, घंटों जाम से जूझते रहे लोग
Rampur Bushahar

रामपुर एनएच पांच पर पहाड़ी से गिरी चट्टानें, घंटों जाम से जूझते रहे लोग

22 फरवरी 2019

nalagarh army jawan rajesh kumar also goes missing in avalanche in Kinnaur himachal
Shimla

हिमखंड में नालागढ़ का लाल राजेश कुमार भी दबा, परिजन बेसुध

22 फरवरी 2019

जनमंच की तैयारियों को लेकर विभिन्न विभागों के साथ बैठक
Rampur Bushahar

जनमंच की तैयारियों को लेकर विभिन्न विभागों के साथ बैठक

22 फरवरी 2019

भूस्खलन के चपेट में आया किन्नौर प्रवेशद्वार
Rampur Bushahar

भूस्खलन के चपेट में आया किन्नौर प्रवेशद्वार

22 फरवरी 2019

earthquake tremors felt in kinnaur district of himachal
Shimla

किन्नौर में भूकंप के झटके, दहशत में घरों के बाहर भागे लोग

22 फरवरी 2019

