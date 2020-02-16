शहर चुनें

Rajasthan 12 administrative service officers transferred

राजस्थान: प्रशासनिक सेवा के 12 अधिकारियों का तबादला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 08:32 AM IST
सचिवालय, जयपुर
सचिवालय, जयपुर - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
सरकार ने राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा (आरएएस) के 12 अधिकारियों का तबादला कर दिया है।
कार्मिक विभाग ने इस आशय शनिवार को आदेश जारी किया है। इसके अनुसार 12 आरएएस अधिकारियों में से सात ऐसे हैं जो पदस्थापन की प्रतीक्षा में थे।

इन आरएएएस में राजेश कुमार चौहान, सोहन राम चौधरी, बलदेव शर्मा, नरेंद्र थोरी, सुरेश भूंकर, राजेश कुमार नायक, कैलाश चंद गुर्जर, जय सिंह, अकील अहमद खान, रमेश सिरवी व ओम प्रकाश शर्मा शामिल हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

