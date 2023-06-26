Rajasthan: कोटा के एलेन कोचिंग में छात्रों ने पढ़ी नमाज, विरोध में लगे जय श्रीराम के नारे, वीडियो वायरल

राजस्थान में शिक्षा नगरी कोटा में कोचिंग के लिए मशहूर निजी एलेन कोचिंग सेंटर इंस्टीट्यूट में स्टूडेंट्स के दो गुट धार्मिक आधार पर आमने-सामने हो गए। कैंपस में कुछ बच्चों ने नमाज पढ़ी तो बड़ी संख्या में छात्रों ने जय श्री राम के नारे लगाने शुरू कर दिए। कुछ स्टूडेंट्स नहीं इसका वीडियो भी बना लिया जो अब सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

JUST IN: Coaching Centre After performing the namaz, Hindu children began shouting "Jai Shri Ram" in unison.



This video of Allen Coaching Institute in Kota is being reported. pic.twitter.com/HTC02eGmHs