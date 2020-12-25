शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   Journalist dies after being attacked for resisting molestation of female colleague in Jaipur

महिला मित्र से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने वाले पत्रकार की मौत, दोषियों की तलाश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Fri, 25 Dec 2020 06:18 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के जयपुर में एक पत्रकार ने अपनी महिला मित्र से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध किया था। इस पर कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ करने वाले बदमाशों ने पत्रकार पर हमला कर दिया था। जानकारी के अनुसार यह घटना कुछ दिन पहले ही हुई थी। वहीं, 23 दिसंबर को मारपीट में घायल हुए पत्रकार की मौत हो गई। 
इस मामले में पुलिस ने कहा है कि, उसके (पत्रकार) साथ पांच-सात दिन पहले एक झगड़े में मारपीट हुई थी। इस मामले में आईपीसी की धारा 307 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। हमें हमलावरों की पहचान करने के लिए सीसीटीवी के आधार पर कुछ सबूत मिले हैं। दोषी जल्द ही पुलिस की गिरफ्त में होंगे।

 

