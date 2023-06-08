Punjab : भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र का उल्लंघन, पंजाब पुलिस और बीएसएफ ने बरामद किया पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन

खबर है कि 7 जून को एक संयुक्त तलाशी अभियान में अमृतसर में बीएसएफ के जवानों और पंजाब पुलिस ने एक पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन बरामद किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार ड्रोन ने अमृतसर में भैनी राजपुताना गांव के पास भारतीय हवाई क्षेत्र का उल्लंघन किया था।

Punjab | In a joint search operation on June 7, BSF troops in Amritsar and Punjab police recovered a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar.