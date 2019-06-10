शहर चुनें

परनीत ने लापता मोहित गर्ग मामले में एयर मार्शल धनोआ से की बात

परनीत ने लापता मोहित गर्ग मामले में एयर मार्शल धनोआ से की बात

Panchkula bureauपंचकुला ब्‍यूरो Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 10:20 PM IST
परनीत ने लापता मोहित गर्ग मामले में एयर मार्शल धनोआ से की बात
पटियाला। पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री और पटियाला से सांसद परनीत कौर ने भारतीय हवाई सेना के प्रमुख एयर मार्शल बीएस धनोआ से लापता हुए आईएएफ जहाज का पता लगाने के लिए किए जा रहे बचाव कार्यों बारे बात की। साथ ही उन्होंने फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट मोहित गर्ग बारे भी पूछताछ की, जो पटियाला के समाना से हैं और लापता जहाज में सवार थे। सांसद ने बताया कि एयर मार्शल ने उनको विश्वास दिया है कि उनकी ओर से सारे संभव बचाव उपाय किए जा रहे हैं, हालांकि अभी तक उनके हाथ कोई कामयाबी नहीं लगी है। लापता मोहित के परिवार का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए परनीत ने मोहित के पिता सुरिंदरपाल गर्ग साथ भी बात की और उनको हर तरह की मदद देने का भरोसा दिलाया और कहा है कि वह इस मुश्किल की घड़ी में उनके साथ खड़े हैं।

