महिला सफाई मुलाजिम को थप्पड़ मारा

Panchkula bureau

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 01:29 AM IST
महिला मुलाजिम को पहले मारा थप्पड़, फिर थाने में पैर छूकर मांगी माफी
गांव कुंभड़ा में महिला सफाई मुलाजिम से उलझे गांव के दो लोग
इस संबंधी निगम कमिश्नर व पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मोहाली।
शहर से सटे गांव कुंभड़ा में रहने वाले दो व्यक्तियों द्वारा महिला सफाई कर्मचारी के साथ बदसलूकी करने का मामला सामने आया है। उन्होंने महिला कर्मचारी के मुंह पर थप्पड़ तक मार दिया। महिला मुलाजिम को बचाने जब उसके साथी आए तो उनकी भी पिटाई कर दी। मारपीट करने वाले दोनों व्यक्ति चाचा-भतीजा बताए जा रहे हैं। मामला जब पुलिस थाने पहुंचा तो उन्होंने पीड़ित महिला के पांव छूकर माफी मांग ली। हालांकि पूरे इलाके मेें इस मामले की चर्चा रही।
जानकारी के मुताबिक, तीन दिन पहले 25 दिसंबर को हर रोज की तरह सफाई वाली कंपनी के कर्मचारी गांव कुंभड़ा में सफाई करने गए। गांव में जब वे मोरनी वाले कुएं के पास सफाई करने लगे तो पास एक घर से दो व्यक्ति (चाचा-भतीजा) निकलकर बाहर आ गए। दोनों ने आते ही वे सफाई कर्मियों पर रौब जमाना शुरू कर दिया। दोनों घर के बाहर सफाई करवाने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगे। इस दौरान दोनों व्यक्ति महिला सफाई कर्मचारी से उलझ गए और देखते ही देखते उन्होंने महिला को थप्पड़ मार दिया।
महिला के साथ हुई बदसलूकी की सूचना सफाई कर्मियों ने कंपनी के जनरल मैनेजर गुरविंदर सिंह भट्टी को दी। उन्होंने इस मामले की शिकायत पुलिस स्टेशन फेज-8 में दे दी। शिकायत की एक-एक कापी मेयर और कमिश्नर को भी भेजी गई। पुलिस ने दोनों पार्टियों को आपस में बातचीत के लिए समय दे दिया। दोनों पार्टियों को पुलिस स्टेशन फेज-8 में बुलाया गया। इसके बाद दोनों पार्टियां थाने पहुंच गईं। सफाई कर्मियों के साथ वार्ड नंबर-38 के काउंसलर रविंद्र सिंह बिंद्रा भी थाने पहुंचे। जबकि वार्ड-39 की महिला अकाली काउंसलर रमनप्रीत कौर के पति हरमेश सिंह भी कुंभड़ा थाने में पहुंचे हुए थे। इनके अलावा बहुत से सफाई कर्मी और कंपनी के अधिकारी गुरविंदर सिंह भट्टी भी आए।
एसएचओ राजीव कुमार ने महिला को थप्पड़ मारने वाले चाचा-भतीजा को खूब फटकार लगाई। इसके बाद उन्होंने महिला के पांव छूकर उससे हाथ जोड़ कर माफी मांगी। इसके बाद मामला खत्म कर दियागया। एसएचओ राजीव कुमार ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि दोनों पार्टियों को थाने बुलाया गया था, जिसके बाद दोनों चाचा-भतीजा ने महिला से माफी मांग ली थी।
