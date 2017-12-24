Download App
आपका शहर Close

दो दिवसीय क्षमता निर्माण कार्यशाला आयोजित

Panchkula bureau

Panchkula bureau

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 10:13 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
बोर्ड के प्रश्नपत्र पर चर्चा
लुधियाना। डीएवी सेंटर आफ अकादमिक एक्सीलेंस के तत्वाधान में 23 व 24 दिसंबर को डीएवी स्कूल बीआरएस नगर में दो दिवसीय क्षमता निर्माण कार्यशाला आयोजित की गई। इसमें 11 विभिन्न डीएवी स्कूलों के छठी से दसवीं तक के अंग्रेजी, हिंदी, पंजाबी, गणित, विज्ञान, सामाजिक शिक्षा और कंप्यूटर के 160 अध्यापकों ने भाग लिया। इसके मुख्य वक्ता डीएवी सेंटर आफ अकादमिक एक्सीलेंस से प्रशिक्षित थे। उन्होंने अपने वक्तव्य में अध्यापकों से अपने विषयों संबंधी समस्याओं पर चर्चा की। पाठ्यक्रम में आए बदलाव, छात्रों की ओर से की जाने वाली आम गलतियों, बोर्ड के प्रश्नपत्र संबंधी चर्चा की गई। बच्चों के सर्व मुखी विकास के उद्देश्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रतिभागी अध्यापकों को कई गतिविधियां करवाई गई। साथ ही नई तकनीक को अपनाकर इन विषयों को छात्रों के लिए सहज और रोचक बनाने संबंधी विशेष जानकारी दी। प्राचार्य जेके सिद्धू ने मुख्य वक्ताओं व अध्यापकों का आभार व्यक्त किया।
Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

नाइटी से लेकर तौलिये तक में अर्शी ने ढाया कहर, इन आउटफिट्स में भी दिखीं सेक्सी

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Arshi Khan Bold Looks

मां बनने वाली महिला को कभी नहीं बतानी चाहिये डिलिवरी की तारीख, वजह भी जान लें

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
This Is Why Child Delivery Date Should Not Be Revealed To Pregnant Women

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Read

उपचुनाव के नतीजे तय करेंगे काैन बनेगा 'स‌िकंदरा का स‌िकंदर'

BJP candidate Ajit Pal lead in Sikandra Vidhan Sabha by election
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले दरोगा जी की धुनाई, फिर... , महिला ने लगाए संगीन आरोप

woman with her husband beat SI in police station
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ताजः पीएम मोदी की पत्नी भी नहीं कर पाईं ताज का दीदार, जानिए क्यों

Tajmahal: pm modi's wife jasoda ben don't see the taj
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

उपचुनाव के नतीजे : अजय पाल बने 'स‌िकंदरा के नये स‌िकंदर', 14 हजार वाेटाें के अंतर से जीते

bjp candidate ajit pal win Sikandra By Election
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पूर्व मंत्री के फार्म हाउस से मिला व्यापारी का बेटा, मंत्री जी ने कुछ इस अंदाज में दी सफाई

Merchant's son found in former minister's farm house
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

डबल मर्डरः भाई ने भाई को मारी गोली तो भतीजे ने चाची को उतारा मौत के घाट

Double Murders Brother shot dead by his brother, nephew killed aunt
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!