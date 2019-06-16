शहर चुनें

कबाड़ के गोदाम के आग, लाखों का सामान जला

Panchkula bureauपंचकुला ब्‍यूरो Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 09:24 PM IST
लुधियाना। ताजपुर रोड पर शनिवार देर रात कबाड़ी के गोदाम में अचानक आग लग गई। आग की सूचना मिलते ही दमकल विभाग ने लगभग एक घंटे बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। इस दौरान गोदाम में रखा लाखों रुपये का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया।
जानकारी के अनुसार ताजपुर रोड पर बाबा कबाड़ी ने अपना गोदाम बनाया हुआ है। शनिवार रात लगभग 10.30 बजे अचानक गोदाम में आग लग गई। कुछ समय में आग पूरे गोदाम में फैल गई। दमकल विभाग की 10 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। उन्होंने लगभग एक घंटे में किसी तरह आग को काबू किया। आग से गोदाम में खड़ी दो पुरानी गाड़ियां व अन्य सामान जल गया।क्ष्

