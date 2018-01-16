Download App
चलती प्रैस से बुटिक को लगी भयानक आग

चलती प्रैस से बुटिक को लगी भयानक आग

Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 10:12 PM IST
जगरांव में आग लगने से बुटीक जला
जगरांव (लुधियाना)। मेन बाजार के मंगलवार को बुटीक में आग लग गई। बाजार छोटा होने के कारण दमकल गाड़ी अंदर नहीं जा सकी। इसके बाद फायर ब्रिगेड मुलाजिमों ने लंबी पाइप डाल कर आग पर काबू पाया। सुबह नौ बजे शहर के प्रमुख बाजार के बुटीक को आग लग गई। सूचना मिलने पर फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम पहुंच गई। आग के चलते आसपास के दुकानदार भी दुकानें छोड़ कर बाहर आ गए थे। सफायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी बाजार संकरा होने के कारण अंदर नहीं जा सकी। इसके बाद पाइप डाल कर आग पर काबू पाया गया। बताया गया कि आग प्रेस से लगी थी।

