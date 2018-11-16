शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Jalandhar ›   प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड की टीम ने किया खेतों का दौरा, किसानों को दिया पराली संभाल का संदेश

प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड की टीम ने किया खेतों का दौरा, किसानों को दिया पराली संभाल का संदेश

Panchkula bureau Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 10:23 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
किसानों को दिया पराली संभाल का संदेश
जालंधर। किसानों को पराली ना जलाने का संदेश देते हुए शुक्रवार को पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड की टीम द्वारा जालंधर के पांच गांवों को दौरा किया गया। टीम की इस जांच में किसी भी गांव में पराली को आग लगाने का एक भी मामला सामने नहीं आया। टीम सदस्यों ने किसानों के साथ मीटिंग करते हुए उन्हें पराली की संभाल को लेकर नई तकनीक से अवगत करवाया गया। सहायक वातावरण इंजीनियर संदीप कुमार और उनकी टीम की तरफ से गांव कोट सदीक, गांव गादीयां, गांव सफीपुर, गांव वडाला तथा गांव वरियाणा का निरीक्षण किया गया। टीम सदस्यों ने इस दौरान किसानों को पराली की कटाई करने वाली मशीनों की जानकारी देने के साथ बताया कि तमाम किसान खेती सेवा केंद्रों और सहायक सोसाइटी से आधुनिक मशीनें प्राप्त कर उपयोग कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कई किसानों ने पराली की कटाई कर उसे संभाला है और कई किसानों ने पराली को खेतों में मिलाकर जमीन की उपजाऊ शक्ति को बढ़ाने का काम किया है।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते हुए एडीसीपी सिटी
Chandigarh

ATM से ठगी करने वाले गिरोह का हुआ पर्दाफाश, इस तरीके से करते थे वारदात, आप भी जान लीजिए

एक एटीएम ठग गिरोह का पर्दाफाश हुआ है। गिरोह बेहद ही शातिर अंदाज से वारदात को अंजाम देता था। उसके निशाने पर एक निश्चित उम्र के लोग होते थे। पल भर में वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी फरार हो जाते थे।

16 नवंबर 2018

मोटर साइकिल और एक्टिवा चोरी करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश
Jalandhar

मोटर साइकिल और एक्टिवा चोरी करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश

16 नवंबर 2018

लवी हत्याकांड में कुख्यात गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा गिरफ्तार
Jalandhar

लवी हत्याकांड में कुख्यात गैंगस्टर संपत नेहरा गिरफ्तार

16 नवंबर 2018

सीएनजी के बढ़े दामों से परेशान आटो चलाकों ने सांसद और डीसी से लगाई गुहार
Jalandhar

सीएनजी के बढ़े दामों से परेशान आटो चलाकों ने सांसद और डीसी से लगाई गुहार

16 नवंबर 2018

राईकोर्ट से मिली राहत के बाद पूर्व मेयर सहगल का जालंधर पहुंचने पर जोरदार स्वागत
Jalandhar

राईकोर्ट से मिली राहत के बाद पूर्व मेयर सहगल का जालंधर पहुंचने पर जोरदार स्वागत

16 नवंबर 2018

बीबीके-डीएवी कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन अमृतसर ने जीती ओवरऑल ट्रॉफी
Jalandhar

बीबीके-डीएवी कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन अमृतसर ने जीती ओवरऑल ट्रॉफी

16 नवंबर 2018

मध्य रेलवे मुबई ने उतर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद को 4-0 से हराया
Jalandhar

मध्य रेलवे मुबई ने उतर मध्य रेलवे इलाहाबाद को 4-0 से हराया

16 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता बोले राफेल में संजय भंडारी की भूमिका की जांच होगी
Jalandhar

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता बोले राफेल में संजय भंडारी की भूमिका की जांच होगी

16 नवंबर 2018

कांग्रेसी नेता के दो बेटों व भतीजे को दो साल की कैद
Jalandhar

कांग्रेसी नेता के दो बेटों व भतीजे को दो साल की कैद

16 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या में शिव सेना व संत समाज मिलकर बनाएंगे श्री राम मंदिर: हरीश सिंगला
Jalandhar

अयोध्या में शिव सेना व संत समाज मिलकर बनाएंगे श्री राम मंदिर: हरीश सिंगला

16 नवंबर 2018

