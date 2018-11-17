शहर चुनें

Jalandhar

शिक्षकों के हक में सरकार का पुतला फूंका

Panchkula bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 09:35 PM IST
शिक्षकों के हक में सरकार का पुतला फूंका
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गिद्दड़बाहा (मुक्तसर)। शिक्षकों के हक में प्रदर्शन कर रही सहयोगी जत्थेबंदियों ने शनिवार को दोदा हलके में मार्च करते हुए राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ पुतला फूंक प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी भी की।
इससे पहले नेताओं ने गांव दोदा हलके में मार्च किया। इसके बाद दोदा के बस स्टैंड पर राज्य सरकार का पुतला फूंका गया। किसान नेता गुरभगत सिंह ने कहा कि पटियाला में चल रहे शिक्षकों के संघर्ष के हक में यह मार्च किया जा रहा है। जत्थेबंदियां शिक्षकों के हक में डटकर साथ खड़ी हैं। सरकार संघर्ष को दबाने की बजाए उन्हें उचित स्केल दे और जिन शिक्षकों को मुअत्तल किया गया है उन्हें तुरंत बहाल किया जाए। दूरदराज में की गई शिक्षकों की बदली भी वापस की जाएं। उन्होंने सरकार को अपील की वह सरकारी स्कूल बंद करने की नीति को छोड़ दे नहीं तो उन्हें संघर्ष तीव्र करने पर विवश होना पड़ेगा। इस मौके पर भारतीय किसान यूनियन उग्राहा, टीएसयू, पंजाब खेत मजदूर यूनियन, मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर, लोक मोर्चा, इंप्लाइज फेडरेशन के सदस्य मौजूद थे।

