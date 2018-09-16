शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Jalandhar ›   बिमारी से परेशान व्यक्ति ने की ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर आत्महत्या

बिमारी से परेशान व्यक्ति ने की ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर आत्महत्या

Panchkula bureau Updated Sun, 16 Sep 2018 10:04 PM IST
बीमारी से परेशान होकर दे दी जान
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जालंधर। बीमारी से परेशान एक व्यक्ति ने ट्रेन के नीचे आकर खुदकुशी कर ली। मृतक की पहचान कुलदीप सिंह पुत्र रेशम सिंह निवासी गांव खुसरोपुर, थाना करतारपुर जिला जालंधर के रूप में हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि 55 वर्षीय कुलदीप सिंह लंबे समय से बीमारी से परेशान था। सूचना मिलने पर रेलवे पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज एएसआई रजिंदर सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे। एएसआई रजिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि मृतक कुलदीप सिंह ने बीमारी से परेशान होकर ट्रेन के नीचे आकर जान दे दी। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

