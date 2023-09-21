अमृतसर : गुरु राम दास जी हवाई अड्डे पर कस्टम ने बरामद किया लाखों का सोना

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
श्री गुरु राम दास जी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डा, अमृतसर के सीमा शुल्क एआईयू स्टाफ ने एक यात्री को रोककर उसकी पगड़ी में छुपाए गए सोने के पेस्ट के दो पैकेट बरामद किए हैं। सोने की कीमत 68,67,654 रुपये बताई जा रही है। इस मामले की जांच जारी है।
Customs AIU staff of Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport International Airport, Amritsar intercepted one passenger & recovered two packets of gold paste concealed in his turban worth Rs. 68,67,654. Further investigation is under process: Customs (20.09) pic.twitter.com/HAlMaEvrZ1— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023
