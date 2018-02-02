अपना शहर चुनें

निगम स्टाफ ने जरूरतमंद कन्या की शादी के लिए दिया सहयोग

Panchkula bureau Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 10:34 PM IST
कन्या की शादी के लिए दिया सहयोग
पठानकोट। नगर निगम कार्यालय में शुक्रवार को समूह अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की ओर से एक जरूरतमंद परिवार कन्या शादी के लिए राशन सामग्री सहयोग के रूप में संबंधित परिवार को दी गई। निगम के वाटर सप्लाई विंग इंचार्ज अश्वनी शर्मा की अगुवाई में आयोजित समारोह में सुपरिडेंट इंदरजीत सिंह मुख्य रूप से शामिल हुए। इस दौरान समूह अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों ने मिलकर जुटाये गए पैसे से राशन सामग्री जरूरतमंद कन्या के परिवार को भेंट की। इस दौरान गवर्नमेंट कांट्रेक्टर यूनियन के प्रधान विकास महाजन, इंस्पेक्टर कमल चड्ढा, यशपाल शर्मा, रणवीर शर्मा, हरदेव सिंह, सुमन, सुनंदा, राजेश गुप्ता, सुरिंदर, अशोक कुमार मौजूद थे।

फोटो -7- पठानकोट में जरूरतमंद कन्या की शादी के लिए राशन जारी करता निगम स्टाफ।

