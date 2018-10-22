शहर चुनें

शहरी सब डवीजन में बिजली कर्मचारियों ने रोष रैली की गई

शहरी सब डवीजन में बिजली कर्मचारियों ने रोष रैली की गई

Panchkula bureau Updated Mon, 22 Oct 2018 10:21 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बिजली कर्मियों ने रोष रैली कर मांगें उठाईं
गुरदासपुर। संयुक्त फोरम पंजाब के आह्वान पर स्वीकार मांगों को लागू करवाने के लिए शहरी सब डवीजन में बिजली कर्मचारियों ने रोष रैली की। रैली की अगुवाई बलकार सिंह ने की। वक्ताओं ने कहा बीती 25 सितंबर को चेयरमैन पावरकाम ने संयुक्त फोर्म पंजाब के साथ मीटिंग करके कर्मचारियों की मांगों को स्वीकार किया था। इसके बाद सरकुलर को सही ढंग से लागू नहीं किया जा रहा। मांगी गईं मांगों को तुरंत लागू न किया गया तो कड़ा संघर्ष शुरू किया जाएगा इस मौके पर सुरिंद्र पप्पू वित्त सचिव टीएसयू पंजाब, भुपनेश कुमार पप्पू अध्यक्ष बार्डर जोन, पवन सनोत्रा सर्कल सचिव टीएसयू, बलवंत सिंह जोन नेता कर्मचारी दल, बलजीत सिंह रंधावा मौजूद थे।

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे पर सिद्धू का एलान, कहा- अनाथ बच्चों को ताउम्र पढ़ाऊंगा, हर घर की करूंगा देखभाल

पंजाब सरकार में निकाय और पर्यटन मंत्री नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने ट्रेन हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों और अनाथ बच्चों की बड़ी जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए उन्हें गोद लिया है।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

घायल कर्मदीप
Chandigarh

अमृतसर रेल हादसाः इस युवक ने बचाई कई लोगों की जान, लेकिन 'रावण' को न बचा पाने का अफसोस

22 अक्टूबर 2018

आयोजनकर्ता सौरव मदान उर्फ मीट्ठू
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः दशहरे का आयोजक सौरव मदान का वीडियो आया सामने, हादसे को लेकर कही बड़ी बात

22 अक्टूबर 2018

रेलवे ट्रैक पर मौजूद कुत्ते
Chandigarh

संवेदनहीनताः हादसे के 45 घंटे बाद भी नहीं हुई ट्रैक की सफाई, मांस के टुकड़े खा रहे कुत्ते

22 अक्टूबर 2018

चिक्रन फ्राई करते वक्त तेल में लगी आग, व्यक्ति झुलसा
Amritsar

चिक्रन फ्राई करते वक्त तेल में लगी आग, व्यक्ति झुलसा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर, कल होगी सुनवाई

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Parkash singh badal & Sukhbir singh badal
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः अकाली दल ने कहा- नवजोत कौर और आयोजक पर दर्ज हो केस, सिद्धू को किया जाए बर्खास्त

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अमृतसर रेल हादसा
Chandigarh

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः पूछताछ में ट्रेन के ड्राइवर ने कहा- सिग्नल था ग्रीन, धुएं के बाद अचानक दिखे लोग

21 अक्टूबर 2018

सड़क हादसे में 2 अज्ञात लोगों की मौत
Amritsar

सड़क हादसे में 2 अज्ञात लोगों की मौत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला स्तरीय पेटिंग मु्काबलो में विद्यार्थियों ने दिखाया दमखम
Amritsar

जिला स्तरीय पेटिंग मु्काबलो में विद्यार्थियों ने दिखाया दमखम

22 अक्टूबर 2018

