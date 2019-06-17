शहर चुनें

मुख्य सचिव समेत उच्चाधिकारियों ने कॉरिडोर के निर्माण कार्यों का जायजा लिया

मुख्य सचिव समेत उच्चाधिकारियों ने कॉरिडोर के निर्माण कार्यों का जायजा लिया

Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 10:36 PM IST
डेरा बाबा नानक (बटाला)। पंजाब के मुख्य सचिव कर्ण अवतार सिंह की अगुवाई में अधिकारियों का एक शिष्टमंडल सोमवार को करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के काम का निरीक्षण करने के लिए पहुंचा। उनके साथ डीजीपी पंजाब दिनकर गुप्ता, प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी विन्नी महाजन, आईजी कुंवर विजय प्रताप सिंह, डीसी गुुरदासपुर विपुल उज्ज्वल, बटाला के एसएसपी उपिंदरजीत सिंह घुम्मन, एसडीएम डेरा बाबा नानक गुरसिमरनजीत सिंह ढिल्लों विशेष रूप में मौजूद रहे।
अधिकारियों ने कॉरिडोर वाली जगह देखी और कॉरिडोर के निर्माण कार्यों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने निर्माण कंपनी के अधिकारी जतिंदर सिंह से विभिन्न पहलुओं की जानकारी ली। इस मौके पर निर्माण कंपनी अधिकारी जतिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि कॉरिडोर का काम जोरों से चल रहा है और इस काम को निश्चित की गई समय सीमा में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।


फोटो- 17जीडीआरबीटीएलपी02
कैप्शन- डेरा बाबा नानक की भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा पर कॉरिडोर निर्माण के कार्यो का जायजा लेते हुए अधिकारी।

