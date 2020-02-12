शहर चुनें

लुधियानाः सिविल अस्पताल से दो दिन का बच्चा गायब, अगवा करने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 04:18 AM IST
पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस
पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लुधियाना के सिविल अस्पताल से दो दिन के बच्चे के अपहरण का मामला सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पुलिस का कहना है कि बच्चे का जन्म 7 तारीख को हुआ था। सीसीटीवी फुटेज को देखने पर पचा चला कि एक महिला बच्चे को लेकर जा रही है। पहचान की कोशिश की जा रही है और जांच चल रही है। 
