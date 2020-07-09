शहर चुनें
कोरोना संक्रमण की मदृेनजर कल से लागू होगी दो दिनों की पाबंदी, आज देखिए रात के कर्फ्यू की हकीकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 11:00 PM IST
लंका के मालवीय चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा
लंका के मालवीय चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
तेजी से बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण व अन्य संक्रामक बीमारियों के जागरूकता कार्यक्रम के लिए यूपी में कल रात दस बजे से दो दिनों के लिए पाबंदी लागू हो रही है। प्रतिबंधों को लेकर पूर्वांचल के सभी जिलों का प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है।
वाराणसी के लोगों से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
Varanasi

" हर-हर महादेव, काशी की पुण्य धरती के पुण्यात्मा लोगन के प्रणाम हौ"....

9 जुलाई 2020

शहीद बबलू कुमार के परिजनों ने कहा- विकास को मिले कड़ी सजा
Agra

उज्जैन में विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी यूपी पुलिस की नाकामी, दुर्दांत को मार देना चाहिए: शहीद के पिता

9 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे का कबूलनामा, महाकाल की शरण में आने के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोया, बोला- मुझे किए पर अफसोस है

9 जुलाई 2020

वाराणसी के लोगों से पीएम मोदी ने किया संवाद।
Uttar Pradesh

आत्मनिर्भर भारत के अभियान में प्रेरक स्थल बनेगी काशी: पीएम मोदी

9 जुलाई 2020

रुड़की बॉर्डर पर चेकिंग
Dehradun

यूपी-उत्तराखंड बॉर्डर: सीसीटीवी कैमरों से होगी चप्पे-चप्पे की निगरानी, यात्रियों के लिए बन रहा वाटर प्रूफ टेंट

9 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Vikas Dubey Arrested: शहीद दरोगा नेब्बूलाल के पिता बोले- हत्यारे विकास दूबे के साथ न करें किसी तरह की रहम

9 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey News: दुकान वाले ने पहचाना, मंदिर के गार्डों को किया आगाह, जब विकास ने खुद नाम बताया तो हो गई पुष्टि

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey News: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल दारोगा ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'सजा मिलने तक सुकून नहीं'

9 जुलाई 2020

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड: कानपुर के शूटरों ने की थी पिंटू सेंगर की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, साजिशकर्ता समेत चार फरार

9 जुलाई 2020

घर में लगाई आग के बाद खत्म हुए परिवार के सदस्य
Agra

पड़ोसी ने रंजिशन खेला खूनी खेल, बेटी ने भी तोड़ा दम, एक ही परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत

9 जुलाई 2020

गिरफ्तार किया गया विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास की सातवें दिन नाटकीय ढंग से महाकाल मंदिर से हुई गिरफ्तारी, खुद बोला- मैं विकास दुबे हूं कानपुर वाला

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Vikas Dubey Arrested: विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी पर घायल सिपाही की मां ने जताई खुशी, कहा- 'नहीं मिलनी चाहिए रहम'

9 जुलाई 2020

मुठभेड़ में मारा गया बउआ
Etawah

इटावा में ढेर हुआ विकास दुबे का करीबी बउआ, गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से लोगों को याद आया डकैतों का जमाना

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर मुठभेड़ में शहीद सिपाही जितेंद्र का फाइल फोटो, विकास दुबे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद परिवार
Agra

शहीद के पिता का छलका दर्दः एनकाउंटर से सूबे की सत्ता हिल जाती इसलिए मध्य प्रदेश सरकार की गोदी में बैठाया

9 जुलाई 2020

कृषि विभाग द्वारा किए दवा छिड़काव में मारे गए टिड्डे
Agra

Locusts Attack: आगरा में फिर उमड़ी 'पाकिस्तानी आफत', फसल चट, सहमे किसान

9 जुलाई 2020

दूल्हे ने हटाया मलबा
Dehradun

दुल्हनिया लेने निकले दूल्हे राजा ने सड़क से मलबा साफ कर बहाया पसीना, बरातियों ने भी दिया साथ, तस्वीरें...

9 जुलाई 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Gorakhpur

जिस एके 47 से विकास दुबे ने ली थी आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की जान, इस थाने से हुई थी गायब!

9 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे और मिथुन निषाद। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस मामले में विकास दुबे से कम नहीं था ये बदमाश, पुलिस ने बदला लेने के लिए पैर में मारी थी गोली

9 जुलाई 2020

पुलिस गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी प्रेमी और पत्नी
Agra

खुलासाः प्रेमी के साथ थे विवाहेतर संबंध इसलिए पति को उतारा मौत के घाट, बनाई थी ऐसी योजना

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur river news
Gorakhpur

पांच नदियों से घिरा है गोरखपुर, बाढ़ से बचाव के लिए बनीं 86 चौकियां, एनडीआरएफ की दो कंपनी अलर्ट

9 जुलाई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

मौत को दावत देने घर से निकल रहे हैं बेपरवाह लोग, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे कर रहे हैं नियमों की अनदेखी

9 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे और उसके 7 'हाथ', पांच का एनकाउंटर तीन गिरफ्तार, पढ़िए सातों की क्राइम कुंडली

9 जुलाई 2020

लंका के मालवीय चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा
लंका के मालवीय चौराहे पर पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लंका के मालवीय चौराहा से रविदास गेट की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
लंका के मालवीय चौराहा से रविदास गेट की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते पर पसरा सन्नाटा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर जाते इक्का-दुक्का लोग
सड़कों पर जाते इक्का-दुक्का लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़कों पर जाते इक्का-दुक्का वाहन
सड़कों पर जाते इक्का-दुक्का वाहन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
