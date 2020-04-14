शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   lockdown in up people on streets taking ration vegetable in morning hotspot Madanpura varanasi

वाराणसी: हॉटस्पॉट इलाके मदनपुरा में सुबह राशन-सब्जी लेने सड़कों पर लोग, जिले में अब तक 9 मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 14 Apr 2020 11:27 AM IST
हॉटस्पॉट मदनपुरा सुबह राशन-सब्जी लेने सड़कों पर लोग
1 of 5
हॉटस्पॉट मदनपुरा सुबह राशन-सब्जी लेने सड़कों पर लोग - फोटो : ANI
वाराणसी के मदनपुरा, लोहता, बजरडीहा और गंगापुर इलाके हॉटस्पॉट घोषित इलाके हैं। ये सभी रेड जोन वाली जगह हैं, जहां किसी को आने-जाने की इजाजत नहीं है। पुलिस ने इन इलाकों को सील कर दिया है। लोगों को सिर्फ जरूरत के समय ही घर से निकलने की इजाजत है।
lockdown coronavirus varanasi news वाराणसी वाराणसी लॉकडाउन होम डिलीवरी home delivery lockdown varanasi lockdown in up

हॉटस्पॉट मदनपुरा सुबह राशन-सब्जी लेने सड़कों पर लोग
हॉटस्पॉट मदनपुरा सुबह राशन-सब्जी लेने सड़कों पर लोग - फोटो : ANI
