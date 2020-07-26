शहर चुनें
Fourth Monday: Kashi Vishwanath's temple will be decorated with Rudraksha today

चौथा सोमवार : आज रुद्राक्ष से सजेगा काशी विश्वनाथ का दरबार, बाबा के भक्तों के लिए बिछाया गया रेड कार्पेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 12:03 AM IST
श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर।
श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सावन के चौथे सोमवार को बाबा विश्वनाथ का रुद्राक्ष श्रृंगार किया जाएगा। रुद्राक्ष के दाने से बाबा की झांकी सजाई जाएगी। मंदिर परिसर को भी रुद्राक्ष से सजाया जाएगा। इसे प्रसाद स्वरूप भक्तों में वितरित किया जाता है। 

 
श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
काशी के विद्वान अर्चकों द्वारा की जा रही काशी विश्वनाथ की सप्तऋषि आरती ।
