Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   coronavirus three cases founded area seal police deployed in madanpura lohta varanasi

वाराणसी: एक साथ तीन कोरोना मरीज मिलने से प्रशासन सतर्क, इलाके सील कर पुलिस बल तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 04 Apr 2020 12:11 PM IST
मदनपुरा में पुलिस तैनात।
मदनपुरा में पुलिस तैनात। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
वाराणसी में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मिलने वाले मरीजों की संख्या पांच पहुंच गई है। शुक्रवार को शहर में एक साथ तीन नए मामले सामने आए। वाराणसी में सबसे पहले मिले कोरोना वायरस के मरीज की जांच रिपोर्ट चौथी और पांचवी बार निगेटिव आई है।
