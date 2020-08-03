शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Corona News Updates: Corona patient tied rakhi on doctors corona warriors on raksha bandhan and sand artist made making corona aware rakshi in ballia

यूपी: महिलाओं ने बांधी कोरोना योद्धा भाईयों को राखी, सैंड आर्टिस्ट ने रक्षाबंधन पर किया जागरूक

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बलिया, Updated Mon, 03 Aug 2020 02:15 PM IST
राखी बांधती महिला।
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलिया जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज को लेकर हर दिन नए प्रयोग किए जा रहे हैं। इसी के तहत रक्षाबंधन के त्योहार पर चिकित्सकीय स्टाफ ने कोरोना संक्रमण की चपेट में आई महिला मरीजों से राखी बंधवा कर उनका मनोबल बढ़ाया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
रक्षा बंधन कोरोना योद्धाओं को बांधी राखी कोरोना मरीजों ने बांधी राखी up news corona patient tied rakhi corona rakhi patient doctors

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

राखी बांधती महिला।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
