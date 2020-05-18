शहर चुनें

972 साल बाद शनि जयंती पर चार ग्रह होंगे एक साथ, जानें देश पर क्या होगा इसका प्रभाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 10:44 PM IST
शनि जयंती पर ग्रहों का दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है। 972 साल बाद 22 मई (ज्येष्ठ की अमावस्या) को पड़ने वाली शनि जयंती पर चार ग्रह एक ही राशि में होंगे। शनि के साथ बृहस्पति मकर राशि में रहेगा। ग्रहों की ऐसी स्थिति 21 मई 1048 को बनी थी। अब ऐसा संयोग अगले पांच सौ सालों तक नहीं बनेगा।
