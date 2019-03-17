शहर चुनें

शौचालय में बना रहे थे शराब, पांच गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 12:17 AM IST
माखी के रऊकरना से बरामद शराब बनाने के बर्तन व भट्ठी।
1 of 2
माखी के रऊकरना से बरामद शराब बनाने के बर्तन व भट्ठी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माखी थाना क्षेत्र के रऊकरना गांव में शनिवार को आबकारी व पुलिस की टीम ने एक घर में छापा मारा। घर में महिलाएं शौचालय में कच्ची शराब बनाते मिलीं। पुलिस ने तीन महिलाओं समेत पांच लोगों को  गिरफ्तार किया। जबकि एक क्विंटल लहन भी नष्ट किया। पुलिस ने तीन गैस चूल्हा, सिलिंडर व शराब बनाने के उपकरण जब्त कर लिए हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार शराब को चुनाव में खपाने की तैयारी थी।


 
मांखी के रऊकरना का वह घर जहां शौचालय में बनाई जा रही थी शराब।
मांखी के रऊकरना का वह घर जहां शौचालय में बनाई जा रही थी शराब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
