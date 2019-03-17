{"_id":"5c8d44dfbdec222aaf37b82d","slug":"wine-was-made-in-toilets-five-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094c\u091a\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
माखी के रऊकरना से बरामद शराब बनाने के बर्तन व भट्ठी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c8d44dfbdec222aaf37b82d","slug":"wine-was-made-in-toilets-five-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094c\u091a\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मांखी के रऊकरना का वह घर जहां शौचालय में बनाई जा रही थी शराब।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला