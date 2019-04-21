शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Unnao ›   Four seriously injured after heavy accidents on the highway

हाईवे पर हादसों के बाद लगा भीषण जाम, चार घायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, उन्नाव, Updated Sun, 21 Apr 2019 12:36 AM IST
लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर नवाबगंज में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक।
1 of 2
लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर नवाबगंज में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर-लखनऊ हाईवे पर नवाबगंज कस्बे में शनिवार सुबह एक रोडवेज बस व तीन ट्रक आपस में भिड़ गए। हादसे में ट्रक चालक व क्लीनर समेत चार लोग घायल हो गए। भीषण जाम लगने की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को सीएचसी भेजा व क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों को हटवाने की कवायद शुरू की। लगभग दो घंटे बाद वाहनों को हटाया जा सका। जिसके बाद हाईवे पर यातायात सामान्य हुआ।



 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव में किस सीट पर बदल रहे समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से लेकर नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 से जुड़े हर लाइव अपडेट के लिए पढ़ते रहे अमर उजाला चुनाव समाचार।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पटरी से उतरने के बाद ताश के पत्ताें की तरह बिखर गई पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस
Kanpur

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस रेल हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें, जब आधी रात को 127 किमी. की रफ्तार में पलटे 10 डिब्बे

21 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर
Delhi NCR

घर में ही था रोहित शेखर का कातिल ! मां उज्जवला ने बताई ऐसी बातें जो कर रहीं इस ओर इशारा

20 अप्रैल 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
HP Board 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
रोहित शेखर
Delhi NCR

तकिये में छिपा है रोहित की मौत का राज, सच सामने लाने के लिए पुलिस ने सुरक्षित रखा दिल

20 अप्रैल 2019

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा
Kanpur

कानपुर ट्रेन हादसा: दर्दनाक मंजर बयां करती ये तस्वीरें

20 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
Lok sabha election 2019 : Nirahua nomination photos in azamgarh with rickshaw
Varanasi

आचार संहिता की खूब उड़ी धज्जियां, जब नामांकन करने पहुंचा 'निरहुआ रिक्शावाला'

20 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित के घर की जांच करते क्राइम ब्रांच के अधिकारी
Delhi NCR

सोने के बाद किसने खोला रोहित शेखर का मोबाइल, ऐसे ही 5 सवालों से जूझ रही पुलिस

20 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Loksabha Election 2019 : Akhilesh yadav property fact after nomination
Varanasi

अखिलेश यादव के नामांकन के दौरान हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शपथ पत्रों से सामने आई ये बात

20 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी
Dehradun

मौत से पहले लोकसभा चुनाव में टिकट न मिलने को लेकर रोहित शेखर तिवारी ने कही थी ये बात...

20 अप्रैल 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
HP Board 2019

HP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
कोबरा रेस्क्यू
Dehradun

घर के अंदर बैठे भारी भरकम कोबरा को देखते ही मचा हड़कंप, तस्वीरों में देखिए फिर कैसे हुआ रेस्क्यू...

20 अप्रैल 2019

Loksabha Election 2019 : BJP MP of machhalishehar join Samajwadi party
Varanasi

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : सपा में शामिल हुए भाजपा सांसद, पार्टी 'डैमेज कंट्रोल' में जुटी

20 अप्रैल 2019

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
ज्योतिष समाधान

अक्षय तृतीया पर अपार धन-संपदा की प्राप्ति हेतु सामूहिक श्री लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ - 07 मई 2019
डिंपल यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम की बहू का ट्विटर प्रेम, शेयर करती हैं हर बात, आजम खां के बयान पर हुईं ट्रोल

20 अप्रैल 2019

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस हादसा या कोई साजिश
Kanpur

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस हादसा: प्रारंभिक जांच में ट्रेन दुर्घटना के पीछे नहीं मिले आतंकी साजिश के सबूत

20 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी और उनकी पत्नी अपूर्वा शुक्ला (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

आखिर क्या बताना चाहते थे रोहित शेखर! मौत से पहले किया कई लोगों को फोन...

19 अप्रैल 2019

ट्रेन पलटने के बाद यात्री
Kanpur

PHOTOS: पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस के 10 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, दो हिस्सों में बंटकर पलटी ट्रेन, मच गया हाहाकार

20 अप्रैल 2019

पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस हादसा
Kanpur

PHOTOS हादसे के वक्त हवा से बात कर रही थी पूर्वा एक्सप्रेस, बेहद भयानक था वो मंजर

20 अप्रैल 2019

सीएम योगी की रैली
Kanpur

सीएम योगी की हुंकार..संकटमोचन मंदिर पर हमले के आरोपियों को बचाने वालाें के हाथ में सुरक्षित नहीं देश

20 अप्रैल 2019

राजभवन में मिले उल्लू
Dehradun

राजभवन में निकल आए दुर्लभ प्रजाति के दो उल्लू, सुरक्षाकर्मियों में मची अफरा-तफरी, तस्वीरें...

20 अप्रैल 2019

रवि कुमार
Delhi NCR

UPSC: ये हैं इस साल के हिंदी माध्यम से अव्वल, इन सवालों का जवाब देकर हुए सफल

19 अप्रैल 2019

रोहित शेखर तिवारी की अस्थियां गंगा में विसर्जित करते परिजन
Dehradun

आठ साल के इस बच्चे ने गंगा में विसर्जित की रोहित शेखर तिवारी की अस्थियां, तस्वीरें भावुक कर देंगी...

20 अप्रैल 2019

अखिलेश यादव और डिंपल यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

अखिलेश और डिंपल के पास है बेइंतहा दौलत, दोनों की संपत्ति जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

20 अप्रैल 2019

पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय मंत्री साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

इस सीट पर जीत का तिलक लगाने को सभी दलों ने झोंकी ताकत, साध्वी निरंजन ज्योति को मोदी मैजिक की आस

20 अप्रैल 2019

Lok sabha Election 2019 : SBSP change candidate in azamgarh
Varanasi

सुभासपा का एक और प्रत्याशी नहीं लड़ेगा चुनाव, महासंग्राम के चक्रव्यूह को भेद पाएंगे 'अभिमन्यु'!

20 अप्रैल 2019

लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर नवाबगंज में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक।
लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर नवाबगंज में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त ट्रक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ कानपुर हाईवे पर हादसे के बाद जाम में फंसे वाहन।
लखनऊ कानपुर हाईवे पर हादसे के बाद जाम में फंसे वाहन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.