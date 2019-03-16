शहर चुनें

Bus crushes student on highway, injured Mumera brother

हाईवे पर बस ने छात्र को रौंदा, ममेरा भाई घायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, उन्नाव, Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 12:45 AM IST
यूसुफ का फाइल फोटो।
यूसुफ का फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे पर जाजमऊ पुल के निकट तेज रफ्तार बस ने साइकिल सवार कक्षा कक्षा तीन के छात्र को रौंद दिया। हादसे में मृतक छात्र का ममेरा भाई भी घायल हो गया। हादसे से आक्रोशित परिजनों ने हाईवे पर शव रख जाम लगा दिया। जाम की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आक्रोशित परिजनों को समझाकर जाम खुलवाया। लगभग आधे घंटे तक हाईवे पर वाहनों का आवागमन थमा रहा। घटना के बाद बस चालक मय वाहन के भाग निकला।


गंगाघाट कोतवाली क्षेत्र के अखलाक नगर निवासी बाबर का बेटा यूसुफ (13) जाजमऊ चुंगी स्थित आयशा इस्लामिक पब्लिक स्कूल में कक्षा तीन का छात्र था। शुक्रवार सुबह ममेरा भाई मुजमिल यूसुफ को साइकिल से स्कूल छोड़ने जा रहा था। अभी मुजमिल जाजमऊ पुल के निकट पहुंचा था तभी लखनऊ की ओर से आ रही निजी बस ने साइकिल में ठोकर मार दी। इससे यूसुफ व मुजमिल सड़क पर उछल कर गिर पड़े। पीछे से आ रही बस ने यूसुफ को रौंद दिया। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। जबकि मुजमिल घायल हो गया।


घटना की जानकारी होते ही क्षेत्रीय लोग सड़क पर उतर आए। उन्होंने छात्र के परिजनों को सूचना दी। परिजन आनन फानन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने शव हाईवे पर रख जाम लगा दिया। हाईवे जाम की सूचना मिलते ही गंगाघाट पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। लगभग आधे घंटे तक चले हंगामे के बाद पुलिस हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को शांत कराने में सफल हुई। पुलिस ने हाईवे से शव हटवा पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

 
