रोक नहीं पाया कोरोना घर-घर आया कान्हा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 12:00 AM IST
आव्या पांडेय, तरती बाजार, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर।
आव्या पांडेय, तरती बाजार, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी हिंदुओं का होली और दिवाली के बाद सर्वाधिक धूमधाम से मनाया जाने वाला त्योहार है लेकिन इस बार कोरोना का साया जन्माष्टमी पर भी मंडराता रहा। मंदिर सजे मगर भक्त भगवान का न भोग लगा पाए न दर्शन कर पाए। हर साल की तरह तमाम बच्चे कान्हा के वेश में सजे लेकिन महामारी के हालात ने उन्हें भी घर की चहारदीवारी से बाहर निकलने की इजाजत नहीं दी। बच्चों और उनके माता-पिता की यह मायूसी भांपकर ही अमर उजाला ने कान्हा के रूप में सजे इन बच्चों की तस्वीरों को प्रकाशित करने का निर्णय लिया। व्हाट्सएप पर मिली तस्वीरों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा अखबार में प्रकाशित करने का प्रयास किया है और स्थानाभाव के कारण जो तस्वीरें अखबार में स्थान नहीं पा सकीं, उन्हें अमर उजाला के डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म पर स्थान दिया जा रहा है।

आगे देखें नन्हें बाल गोपाल की तस्वीरें:


 
आदित्य प्रताप सिंह, बसंत विहार एक्स. कॉलोनी, इज्जतनगर, बरेली
Bareilly

रोक नहीं पाया कोरोना घर-घर आया कान्हा

13 अगस्त 2020

अभिनव सिंह, लधौला, शाहजहांपुर।
अभिनव सिंह, लधौला, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
युग सांख्यान, कटिया टोला, शाहजहांपुर।
युग सांख्यान, कटिया टोला, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
श्रेष्ठ  त्रिगुणायत, बरी खास, शाहजहांपुर।
श्रेष्ठ  त्रिगुणायत, बरी खास, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
रोमिल अग्रवाल पुत्र डॉ.रेशु अग्रवाल, शाहजहांपुर।
रोमिल अग्रवाल पुत्र डॉ.रेशु अग्रवाल, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अथर्व त्रिपाठी, ताजू खेल, शाहजहांपुर।
अथर्व त्रिपाठी, ताजू खेल, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
क्रिशम गुप्ता दलेलगंज शाहजहांपुर।
क्रिशम गुप्ता दलेलगंज शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
कुशाग्र व रिद्धि दलेलगंज शाहजहांपुर।
कुशाग्र व रिद्धि दलेलगंज शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अपेक्षा भटनागर (कृष्ण) और सान्या मोर्य (राधा), ग्राम व पोस्ट मिर्जापुर तहसील कलान जनपद शाहजहांपुर।
अपेक्षा भटनागर (कृष्ण) और सान्या मोर्य (राधा), ग्राम व पोस्ट मिर्जापुर तहसील कलान जनपद शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अयांश मिश्रा तिलहर, शाहजहांपुर।
अयांश मिश्रा तिलहर, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
ईशान नायक, चिन्नौर शाहजहांपुर।
ईशान नायक, चिन्नौर शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
प्ञरनिका गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर
प्ञरनिका गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
काव्य पार्थ गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर
काव्य पार्थ गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
विवान यादव निमाजगंज तिलहर।
विवान यादव निमाजगंज तिलहर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
देवराज सिंह पावर हाउस कालेनी पुवायां शाहजहांपुर।
देवराज सिंह पावर हाउस कालेनी पुवायां शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अन्नू, आवास विकास तिराहा, शाहजहांपुर।
अन्नू, आवास विकास तिराहा, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
विवान नायक, बक्सरिया, शाहजहांपुर।
विवान नायक, बक्सरिया, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
बिशु शुक्ला, तारीन बहादुरगंज, शाहजहांपुर।
बिशु शुक्ला, तारीन बहादुरगंज, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
नैतिक आर्य, ग्राम कुंवरपुर, बड़ा गांव, पुवायां (शाहजहांपुर)
नैतिक आर्य, ग्राम कुंवरपुर, बड़ा गांव, पुवायां (शाहजहांपुर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
वंदना पाल, जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर।
वंदना पाल, जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
श्रद्धा शर्मा, सिकंदरपुर अफगान जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर।
श्रद्धा शर्मा, सिकंदरपुर अफगान जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आन्या गुप्ता, कच्चा कटरा, शाहजहांपुर।
आन्या गुप्ता, कच्चा कटरा, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
माहिर सक्सेना पुत्र मुकेश सक्सेना, शाहजहांपुर।
माहिर सक्सेना पुत्र मुकेश सक्सेना, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
मीत सक्सेना पुत्र मुकेश सक्सेना, शाहजहांपुर।
मीत सक्सेना पुत्र मुकेश सक्सेना, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
विनायक गुप्ता, चूड़ी वाली गली, शाहजहांपुर।
विनायक गुप्ता, चूड़ी वाली गली, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
स्नेहा और प्रियल, आवास विकास कॉलोनी, शाहजहांपुर।
स्नेहा और प्रियल, आवास विकास कॉलोनी, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
समर्थ गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर।
समर्थ गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
जिग्यांशु यादव, प्रताप नगर, जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर।
जिग्यांशु यादव, प्रताप नगर, जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
आराध्या राठौर, एमनजई जलालनगर, शाहजहांपुर।
आराध्या राठौर, एमनजई जलालनगर, शाहजहांपुर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अभिनव और माही गुप्ता, देउरिया, शाहजहाँपुर
अभिनव और माही गुप्ता, देउरिया, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अनय सिंह, गोविंद गंज, शाहजहांपुर
अनय सिंह, गोविंद गंज, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अर्थ सिंह, चिनूर, शाहजहाँपुर
अर्थ सिंह, चिनूर, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अथर्व शर्मा, कुररिया कलां कांठ, शाहजहाँपुर
अथर्व शर्मा, कुररिया कलां कांठ, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
अथर्व सिंह, सिटी पार्क बी -84, शाहजहाँपुर
अथर्व सिंह, सिटी पार्क बी -84, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
दर्शित सक्सेना, हिंदू पट्टी, तिलहर, शाहजहाँपुर
दर्शित सक्सेना, हिंदू पट्टी, तिलहर, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : दर्शित सक्सेना, हिंदू पट्टी, तिलहर, शाहजहाँपुर
देवांश मुद्गल, रामनगर कॉलोनी, शाहजहाँपुर
देवांश मुद्गल, रामनगर कॉलोनी, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
गारविक पांडे, तारेन बहादुर गंज, शाहजहाँपुर
गारविक पांडे, तारेन बहादुर गंज, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
गौरी दीक्षित, बच्चा कटरा, शाहजहाँपुर
गौरी दीक्षित, बच्चा कटरा, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
लविश गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर
लविश गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
मृगछी तिवारी, बमरौली, शाहजहाँपुर
मृगछी तिवारी, बमरौली, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
प्रणव सिंह चौहान, मोहम्मद हदफ़, शाहजहाँपुर
प्रणव सिंह चौहान, मोहम्मद हदफ़, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
प्रतीक त्रिवेदी, चौबुरजी, शाहजहाँपुर
प्रतीक त्रिवेदी, चौबुरजी, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
प्रियल वर्मा, नृथा खुटार, शाहजहाँपुर
प्रियल वर्मा, नृथा खुटार, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
रीति खन्ना, खलील शर्की, शाहजहाँपुर
रीति खन्ना, खलील शर्की, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
रुद्रांश सक्सेना, चम्कानी क्वारवाला, शाहजहाँपुर
रुद्रांश सक्सेना, चम्कानी क्वारवाला, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
समर्थवीर, समतागंज गौटिया, शाहजहाँपुर
समर्थवीर, समतागंज गौटिया, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : समर्थवीर, समतागंज गौटिया, शाहजहाँपुर
सम्राट सिंह चौहान, मोहम्मद हदाफ, शाहजहाँपुर
सम्राट सिंह चौहान, मोहम्मद हदाफ, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
शनाया, जलालाबाद, शाहजहाँपुर
शनाया, जलालाबाद, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
शिवाय गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर
शिवाय गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
शिवय गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर
शिवय गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
उदय राज गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहाँपुर
उदय राज गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
वैभव गुप्ता, चिनौर, शाहजहांपुर
वैभव गुप्ता, चिनौर, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
वैभव यादव, गोपालपुर जेडेड, शाहजहांपुर
वैभव यादव, गोपालपुर जेडेड, शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
विकास कुमार शर्मा, छोटा चौक शाहजहांपुर
विकास कुमार शर्मा, छोटा चौक शाहजहांपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
यतार्थ ठाकुर, वकारज़ई, शाहजहाँपुर
यतार्थ ठाकुर, वकारज़ई, शाहजहाँपुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
