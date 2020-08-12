रोक नहीं पाया कोरोना घर-घर आया कान्हा

{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आव्या पांडेय, तरती बाजार, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिनव सिंह, लधौला, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युग सांख्यान, कटिया टोला, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रेष्ठ त्रिगुणायत, बरी खास, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोमिल अग्रवाल पुत्र डॉ.रेशु अग्रवाल, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अथर्व त्रिपाठी, ताजू खेल, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेयांश अग्रवाल पुत्र डॉ.रेशु अग्रवाल, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : रेयांश अग्रवाल पुत्र डॉ.रेशु अग्रवाल, शाहजहांपुर।
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्रिशम गुप्ता दलेलगंज शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुशाग्र व रिद्धि दलेलगंज शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अपेक्षा भटनागर (कृष्ण) और सान्या मोर्य (राधा), ग्राम व पोस्ट मिर्जापुर तहसील कलान जनपद शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अयांश मिश्रा तिलहर, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईशान नायक, चिन्नौर शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्ञरनिका गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
काव्य पार्थ गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवान यादव निमाजगंज तिलहर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देवराज सिंह पावर हाउस कालेनी पुवायां शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अन्नू, आवास विकास तिराहा, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवान नायक, बक्सरिया, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिशु शुक्ला, तारीन बहादुरगंज, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नैतिक आर्य, ग्राम कुंवरपुर, बड़ा गांव, पुवायां (शाहजहांपुर)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वंदना पाल, जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
श्रद्धा शर्मा, सिकंदरपुर अफगान जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आन्या गुप्ता, कच्चा कटरा, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
माहिर सक्सेना पुत्र मुकेश सक्सेना, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मीत सक्सेना पुत्र मुकेश सक्सेना, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनायक गुप्ता, चूड़ी वाली गली, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्नेहा और प्रियल, आवास विकास कॉलोनी, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
समर्थ गुप्ता, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिग्यांशु यादव, प्रताप नगर, जलालाबाद, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आराध्या राठौर, एमनजई जलालनगर, शाहजहांपुर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अभिनव और माही गुप्ता, देउरिया, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अनय सिंह, गोविंद गंज, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अर्थ सिंह, चिनूर, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अथर्व शर्मा, कुररिया कलां कांठ, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अथर्व सिंह, सिटी पार्क बी -84, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दर्शित सक्सेना, हिंदू पट्टी, तिलहर, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : दर्शित सक्सेना, हिंदू पट्टी, तिलहर, शाहजहाँपुर
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देवांश मुद्गल, रामनगर कॉलोनी, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गारविक पांडे, तारेन बहादुर गंज, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरी दीक्षित, बच्चा कटरा, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लविश गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृगछी तिवारी, बमरौली, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रणव सिंह चौहान, मोहम्मद हदफ़, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रतीक त्रिवेदी, चौबुरजी, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रियल वर्मा, नृथा खुटार, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रीति खन्ना, खलील शर्की, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रुद्रांश सक्सेना, चम्कानी क्वारवाला, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
समर्थवीर, समतागंज गौटिया, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : समर्थवीर, समतागंज गौटिया, शाहजहाँपुर
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सम्राट सिंह चौहान, मोहम्मद हदाफ, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शनाया, जलालाबाद, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवाय गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवय गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
उदय राज गुप्ता, पुवायां, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैभव गुप्ता, चिनौर, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वैभव यादव, गोपालपुर जेडेड, शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास कुमार शर्मा, छोटा चौक शाहजहांपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली
{"_id":"5f33fae48ebc3e3cc10e9415","slug":"kanona-couldn-t-come-home-to-stop-kanha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यतार्थ ठाकुर, वकारज़ई, शाहजहाँपुर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली