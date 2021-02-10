शहर चुनें

मेरठ के घंटाघर क्षेत्र में पुलिस की बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, पैर में गोली लगने से तीन बदमाश घायल

Dimple Sirohi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 01:22 AM IST
पुलिस मठभेड़
पुलिस मठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
मेरठ में घंटाघर के पास टाउन हॉल में मंगलवार रात लूट की योजना बनाते तीन बदमाशों से पुलिस की मुठभेड़ हो गई। जवाबी कार्रवाई में तीनों बदमाशों के पैर में गोली लगी है। लूट का सामान भी बरामद कर लिया है। 

 
पुलिस मठभेड़
पुलिस मठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस मठभेड़
पुलिस मठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस मठभेड़
पुलिस मठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
पकड़े गए बदमाश
पकड़े गए बदमाश - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस मठभेड़
पुलिस मठभेड़ - फोटो : amar ujala
