Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   story of these daughters suffering acid attack is more painful than Lakshmi of the film Chhapak

फिल्म 'छपाक' की लक्ष्मी से भी दर्दनाक है एसिड अटैक पीड़ित इन बेटियों की कहानी, कुछ बाकी है तो हौसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:40 PM IST
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
1 of 5
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसिड अटैक की शिकार बेटियों पर क्या गुजरती है। यह उनसे बेहतर कोई नहीं जान सकता। बाहर कैसे निकलेंगी। अब कैसे पढ़ेंगी। शादी कैसे होगी। कौन साथ देेगा और भी न जाने कितने सवाल उनके जेहन में कौंधते रहते हैं।

इसके बावजूद उनमें कुछ बाकी है तो वो है हौसला। हालांकि उनका कहना है कि जिंदगी में आगे बढ़ने और कामयाब होने के लिए सिर्फ हौसला काफी नहीं है, इसके लिए समाज और सरकार से भी पूरे सहयोग की जरूरत है।

 
suffering acid attack painful lakshmi agarwal acid attack lakshmi film chhapak एसिड अटैक
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवबंद निवासी शिवानी
देवबंद निवासी शिवानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नबीहा
नबीहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नबीहा अपनी मां नाजिमा के साथ
नबीहा अपनी मां नाजिमा के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
