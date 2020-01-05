शहर चुनें

पाठक परिवार हत्याकांड: अजय के घर में गुप्त रास्ता, वारदात के बाद यहीं से गए हत्यारे!

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Sun, 05 Jan 2020 10:55 AM IST
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
उत्तर प्रदेश के शामली के भजन गायक अजय पाठक के भाई हरिओम पाठक ने बताया कि चार लोगों की हत्या करने और गिरफ्तार होने पर आरोपी हिमांशु के चेहरे पर कोई शिकन नहीं थी, ऐसा लगता है कि जैसे उसे किसी ने आश्वस्त कर रखा है कि कुछ नहीं बिगड़ेगा। हरिओम पाठक ने बताया कि अजय अखाड़ा चलाता था, वो तो एक आदमी के काबू में आने वाला नहीं था। उन्हें लगता है कि हिमांशु के अलावा भी हत्याकांड में कोई शामिल रहा। 
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल
परिवजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे अजय व पत्नी और बेटी का फाइल फोटो
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे अजय व पत्नी और बेटी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
