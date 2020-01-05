पाठक परिवार हत्याकांड: रिमांड पर आरोपी हिमांशु ने दिए चौंकाने वाले जवाब, पुलिस भी हैरान

{"_id":"5e11709f8ebc3e87af442977","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-police-questioned-accused-himanshu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0930\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0936\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
murder in shamli
विलाप करते परिजन
हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे अजय व पत्नी और बेटी का फाइल फोटो
हत्यारोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
