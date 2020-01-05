पाठक परिवार हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, सबसे बुरी तरह अजय को मारा

{"_id":"5e116b048ebc3e87ef0a9290","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-big-revealing-from-post-mortem-report-murder-in-shamli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शामली मर्डर केस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e116b048ebc3e87ef0a9290","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-big-revealing-from-post-mortem-report-murder-in-shamli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
परिजनों का रो- रोकर बुरा हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e116b048ebc3e87ef0a9290","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-big-revealing-from-post-mortem-report-murder-in-shamli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे अजय व पत्नी और बेटी का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e116b048ebc3e87ef0a9290","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-big-revealing-from-post-mortem-report-murder-in-shamli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक अजय पाठक और पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e116b048ebc3e87ef0a9290","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-big-revealing-from-post-mortem-report-murder-in-shamli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक व पत्नी और बेटी की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e116b048ebc3e87ef0a9290","slug":"singer-ajay-pathak-family-murder-case-big-revealing-from-post-mortem-report-murder-in-shamli","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गायक अजय पाठक व बेटे का फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला