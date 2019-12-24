मेरे बच्चों को बचा लो, मौत से पहले महिला ने रिश्तेदार को किया कॉल, रिकॉर्डिंग सुनकर आंखें हो गईं नम

{"_id":"5e0196d08ebc3e87e35d4a15","slug":"saharanpur-fire-incident-woman-called-relative-before-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u094b, \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932, \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सहारनपुर में जिंदा जले मां और दो बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग से जला सामान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्ची का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक मुन्नी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला