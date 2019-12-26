शहर चुनें

जयंत चौधरी बोले- यह लोकतंत्र का एनकाउंटर, समुदाय विशेष के लोगों में पैदा किया जा रहा डर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ/ मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 12:54 PM IST
jayant chaudhary
1 of 6
jayant chaudhary - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को चकमा देकर मुजफ्फरनगर में मृतक के परिजनों से मिलने के बाद मेरठ में तीन मृतकों के परिजनों से जयंत चौधरी ने मुलाकात की। रालोद नेता जयंत चौधरी ने इसके बाद पूर्व सांसद मोहम्मद शाहिद के साथ में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस आयोजित की। जयंत चौधरी ने कहा कि एक खास समुदाय के लोगों को टारगेट करके भय का माहौल पैदा किया जा रहा है। पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ सरकार ने गोली चलवाई। यह लोकतंत्र का एनकाउंटर है, देश बंदी है।
jayant chaudhary rld jayant chaudhary imran masood कांग्रेस नेता इमरान मसूद जयंत चौधरी
jayant chaudhary
jayant chaudhary - फोटो : अमर उजाला
