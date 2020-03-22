Janta Curfew: मस्जिदों से संक्रमित बीमारी से बचाने के लिए ईश्वर-अल्लाह से दुआ करने की अपील

{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e76faba8ebc3e78bc6b6c74","slug":"janta-curfew-updates-news-in-hindi-meerut-pm-modi-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Janta Curfew: \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930-\u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला